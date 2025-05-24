mobile app bar

‘This Can’t Be Real’: UFC Star Reveals $2 Million in Earnings From OnlyFans Leaving Merab Dvalishvili and Fans Stunned

Allan Binoy
Published

Merab Dvalishvili (red gloves) fights Umar Nurmagomedov (blue gloves) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome.

Jan 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Merab Dvalishvili (red gloves) fights Umar Nurmagomedov (blue gloves) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

UFC fighters are finding different ways to monetise themselves, and one popular medium has become OnlyFans. Currently, there are several UFC fighters on the platform, including former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, strawweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, and even middleweight fighter Paulo Costa.

Although they aren’t on the platform for what it is notoriously known for, they do give fans a more personal and exclusive look into their life, from behind-the-scenes footage to training camps and other such videos from their day-to-day lives.

Many fighters like Paige VanZant and Cory Sandhagen have also managed to monetize the platform with X-rated content. In an episode of the Overdogs Podcast with Mike Perry,  Sandhagen revealed that he made $2 million in one month on OnlyFans.

And no, he wasn’t performing any acts of self-gratification. But what he did, did require a lot of… well, a ‘pair’.

Speaking to Mike Perry on his podcast, Sandhagen revealed, “It was literally just my b*lls, it was just a bunch of pictures of my b*lls.” Although there is a slight chance he may be trolling, fans still could not believe what they were hearing.

“I don’t believe him at all,” one fan commented on the Instagram video posted by the OverDogs podcast.

More fans echoed the statement, saying, “I still don’t know if he’s being sarcastic or not,” and “I don’t believe this. This can’t be real, is this real?” And while fans were debating whether ‘The Sandman‘ was being serious or not, Merab Dvalishvili joined in on the conversation.

“Before I thought Cory was smart guy.” The UFC bantamweight champion commented. Well, clearly, Merab’s previous assumption about Sandhagen was correct, since he did earn $2 million a month from his OnlyFans.

The Machine‘ shouldn’t be too worried about the ‘Sandman’, though, especially Dana White will be stressing out after what he just uploaded today.

Dvalishvili could lose UFC millions

The UFC bantamweight champion has a track record of doing the riskiest things for no sound reason. For example, he once jumped into a frozen lake thinking he would break through the ice and get a good ice bath for recovery. Instead, he ended up splitting his head open and bleeding profusely.

Then, around 8 months ago, as he prepared to take on Sean O’Malley at UFC 306, he cut his own stitches from right above his eyelid with nothing but a pair of scissors, using his phone camera as a mirror.

When he did that, White tried his best not to react to it and even claimed that he thinks the Georgian is just messing with him.

Well, unfortunately for the UFC president, Dvalishvili is sticking to his ways. The UFC bantamweight champion uploaded a video of himself at training today, with what appears to be a broken toe. He pointed the camera at his toe, which was all red and out of place.

He then pointed the camera at his sparring partner and asked him, “Why you break my toe my friend?” But the champ couldn’t take himself seriously, he was laughing while filming.

He even came up with a solution to the problem. “It’s okay, I’m gonna cut it off,” he commented before the video cut off.

With just two weeks to go for his rematch against O’Malley, both the champ and White will be hoping he doesn’t have to pull out of the fight. Or it will feel like Conor McGregor all over again for White, who had to deal with the Irishman pulling out of his fight against Michael Chandler due to a broken toe at UFC 303.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

