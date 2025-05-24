‘This Can’t Be Real’: UFC Star Reveals $2 Million in Earnings From OnlyFans Leaving Merab Dvalishvili and Fans Stunned

UFC fighters are finding different ways to monetise themselves, and one popular medium has become OnlyFans. Currently, there are several UFC fighters on the platform, including former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, strawweight champion Valentina Shevchenko, and even middleweight fighter Paulo Costa.

Although they aren’t on the platform for what it is notoriously known for, they do give fans a more personal and exclusive look into their life, from behind-the-scenes footage to training camps and other such videos from their day-to-day lives.

Many fighters like Paige VanZant and Cory Sandhagen have also managed to monetize the platform with X-rated content. In an episode of the Overdogs Podcast with Mike Perry, Sandhagen revealed that he made $2 million in one month on OnlyFans.

And no, he wasn’t performing any acts of self-gratification. But what he did, did require a lot of… well, a ‘pair’.

Speaking to Mike Perry on his podcast, Sandhagen revealed, “It was literally just my b*lls, it was just a bunch of pictures of my b*lls.” Although there is a slight chance he may be trolling, fans still could not believe what they were hearing.

Cory Sandhagen made 2 million dollars on OnlyFans selling pictures of his balls. @OverDogsPodcast pic.twitter.com/JX8jZ35SUq — MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) May 23, 2025

“I don’t believe him at all,” one fan commented on the Instagram video posted by the OverDogs podcast.

More fans echoed the statement, saying, “I still don’t know if he’s being sarcastic or not,” and “I don’t believe this. This can’t be real, is this real?” And while fans were debating whether ‘The Sandman‘ was being serious or not, Merab Dvalishvili joined in on the conversation.

“Before I thought Cory was smart guy.” The UFC bantamweight champion commented. Well, clearly, Merab’s previous assumption about Sandhagen was correct, since he did earn $2 million a month from his OnlyFans.

Merab’s comment about Sandhagen earning 2 mil on Onlyf*ns pic.twitter.com/DUwfj8GtZh — Allan Binoy (@AllanBinoy) May 24, 2025

‘The Machine‘ shouldn’t be too worried about the ‘Sandman’, though, especially Dana White will be stressing out after what he just uploaded today.

Dvalishvili could lose UFC millions

The UFC bantamweight champion has a track record of doing the riskiest things for no sound reason. For example, he once jumped into a frozen lake thinking he would break through the ice and get a good ice bath for recovery. Instead, he ended up splitting his head open and bleeding profusely.

Then, around 8 months ago, as he prepared to take on Sean O’Malley at UFC 306, he cut his own stitches from right above his eyelid with nothing but a pair of scissors, using his phone camera as a mirror.

When he did that, White tried his best not to react to it and even claimed that he thinks the Georgian is just messing with him.

Well, unfortunately for the UFC president, Dvalishvili is sticking to his ways. The UFC bantamweight champion uploaded a video of himself at training today, with what appears to be a broken toe. He pointed the camera at his toe, which was all red and out of place.

Merab Dvalishvili injures his toe just 2 weeks out from the Sean O’Malley rematch “It’s okay, I’m gonna cut it off.” IG / vato.gv #UFC316 pic.twitter.com/91YVmKSWAh — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 23, 2025

He then pointed the camera at his sparring partner and asked him, “Why you break my toe my friend?” But the champ couldn’t take himself seriously, he was laughing while filming.

He even came up with a solution to the problem. “It’s okay, I’m gonna cut it off,” he commented before the video cut off.

With just two weeks to go for his rematch against O’Malley, both the champ and White will be hoping he doesn’t have to pull out of the fight. Or it will feel like Conor McGregor all over again for White, who had to deal with the Irishman pulling out of his fight against Michael Chandler due to a broken toe at UFC 303.