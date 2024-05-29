“I Don’t Need”: Dustin Poirier Clarifies Stance on Potential Fourth Fight With Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier does not want another Conor McGregor fight. ‘The Diamond’ will take on Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 this weekend with the UFC Lightweight title on the line. In what will possibly be his last fight in the UFC, Poirier wants to give it his all and go out as a champion He does not have the energy to go on another title run after this, and irrespective of the result, seems keen on hanging up his gloves.

Conor McGregor is still looking to get his revenge on Dustin Poirier. The pair have fought thrice, with McGregor winning once and Poirier claiming two victories. However, from the looks of it, the Irishman might not get a chance to even the score as in a recent interview with ESPN MMA, the former BMF champion addressed the McGregor situation, saying,

“I think so, I do think he beats Chandler though….I don’t need that energy man, I just need the strap that’s all I need.”

Dustin Poirier appears to be in zen mode ahead of his highly awaited match-up against Islam Makhachev, as winning the belt is the only thought on his mind. However, that will be no easy task with Makhachev as his opponent and Khabib Nurmagomedov in the Dagestani’s corner.

At the same time, despite his reluctance to fight Conor McGregor, Poirier did predict the outcome of the Irishman’s fight against Michael Chandler.

Dustin Poirier gives his picks for the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight

Dustin Poirier has picked Conor McGregor to beat Michael Chandler at UFC 304. ‘The Notorious’ will return to the octagon after a massive three-year hiatus from the sport. In an interview with Fox Sports, ‘The Diamond’ spoke about the fight and gave his predictions, saying,

“I think if Conor comes back anywhere similar to where he was before the injury, timing wise and movement wise, I think he’s gonna knock Michael Chandler out.”

Dustin Poirier believes the Conor McGregor fight is a bad matchup for Michael Chandler. However, it will depend on how sharp the Irishman looks. Three years away from fighting is a long time, and having ring rust is a major possibility. Hence, it will be quite interesting to see how the fight turns out for both fighters.