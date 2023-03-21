“No Email About Vladimir Putin or Donald Trump”: Parent Reacts to ‘Anti-Misogyny’ Andrew Tate Workshops in His Kid’s School

The name Andrew Tate needs no introduction as of now. The controversial social media personality is one of the most googled people in the world. As a result of his rather controversial opinions, Tate was banned from mainstream social media to avoid him influencing young minds with his thoughts. Many people also billed him ‘misogynist’ for his controversial statements about women. Worse than that, many groups believe Tate is harmful to society, especially young boys.

While Andrew Tate currently finds himself in prison, he remains to be one of the most talked about individuals in the media. And while the threat of his influence on young people looms large, the British government has tried to come up with a solution to tackle this problem and introduce anti-misogyny workshops.

Parent Reacts to ’Anti-Misogyny’ Andrew Tate Workshops School

As mentioned earlier, despite being banned and currently in prison, Andrew Tate has not lost relevancy. He has built a large fan base and his videos are still circulated around social media. To tackle this problem, the British government is starting to introduce ways to re-educate the kids in schools and reverse the effect of Tate.

President Biden arrested Andrew Tate https://t.co/LeTL0RDSP4 — Angry Man 🦚 (@mythical65) March 21, 2023

Interestingly, a parent reacted to the same on social media. He suggested that he has never seen schools sending e-mails about webinars for personalities like Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

“Never have kids, at my school, been sent an e-mail about anyone. Didn’t get one about Putin, didn’t get one about Donald Trump. Never got an e-mail about anyone but Andrew Tate,” he said.

Andrew Tate got his bail appeal rejected again

The Tate brothers were arrested from their house in Romania back in December 2022. The arrest took place because of the allegations of human trafficking and money laundering against the two. However, while the two have continued to deny the accusations, they have remained in custody since then.

Interestingly, they have also appealed the decision several times, but to no avail. The same happened recently when it was revealed by Andrew Tate’s attorney that they will make a bail appeal once again.

The appeal was made last week and the decision of it has come out recently. Unfortunately for ‘Cobra’, his appeal has been denied by the Romanian authorities yet again. It is worth noting that the Tate brothers have not been proven guilty as of now, however, they are kept in detention while the investigation goes on.

What are your thoughts on Tate’s bail being rejected several times? What is your reaction to the anti-Tate workshops?