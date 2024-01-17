NFL Veteran and 2x UFC Champion Express Disagreement Over Jim Miller’s UFC Hall of Fame Candidacy

Jim Miller, with a master reel of highlights spanning over 15 years, is currently the talk of the UFC community. Achieving his 26th UFC win by defeating Gabriel Benitez and now gearing up for UFC 300, Miller’s record and claims have stirred discussion. However, despite his long run, on the recent episode of DC and RC show, Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark voiced disagreement over Miller’s consideration as a Hall of Fame candidate.

Advertisement

Recently, talking to Jim Norton and Matt Serra, Miller shared interesting stats, stating that he has a similar record to Cormier’s UFC career. He argued that he has fought almost three times more than DC had in his career and is still competing with the same intensity.

In response, Clark argued that DC has faced bigger and tougher opponents, and a comparison between the two doesn’t exist. Thus, as per RC, this comparison hurts his argument of having a Hall of Fame career. Subsequently, DC shared his thoughts and explained why he believes Miller didn’t have a Hall of Fame resume.

Advertisement

“So if you lose two to three fights in a row, they have the right to cut you. He lost 4 in a row, he lost 4 fights in a row. How often RC do you see someone lose 4 fights in a row and not get cut. So it’s like he was riding on that border. So I do respect the hell lot of things he has done, but I still don’t think that’s a hall of fame career.”

DC and RC expressed their frustration, stating that although Miller has fought 43 times, he has lost 17 times in his career. While acknowledging his 26 wins, they mentioned that the opponents he faced weren’t of high caliber. On the flip side, DC was a double champion facing Jon Jones and other dangerous fighters in the division.

They also highlighted the fact that in 16 years, Miller hasn’t fought a single title fight, which is the most concerning aspect for them, arguing he doesn’t have a Hall of Fame career. Nevertheless, Jim Miller just isn’t settling down yet.

Dana White announced Jim Miller vs Bobby Green for UFC 300

UFC President Dana White recently announced another banger fight for April’s historic event. In a recent social media post, White highlights Miller’s resume and stellar record as he announces Bobby Green as the next challenge.

Advertisement

“Jim Miller, 40 years old, is the all-time leader in UFC wins at 26. He got the most UFC finishes in lightweight history at 16 and he’s tied for most submission in UFC lightweight history with Charles Oliveria at 10. Now he is attempting to break into the top 15 in one of the nastiest divisions in the sport. And he’ll be facing the guy that fights anyone anytime, anywhere, Bobby Green.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1747415850385322240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With each bout, Miller sets a new UFC record and keeps adding fights to his impressive resume. If he secures a win next, he will be significantly ahead of others. While DC and RC raised valid questions about his Hall of Fame candidacy, Miller is gearing up for yet another fight that will make his resume and record even stronger.