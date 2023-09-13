Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Close Man Brutally Berates ‘Bit*h’ Conor McGregor for ‘Turning Down’ Elite Opponent

The former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is famous for mocking his opponents and his fellow UFC fighters. He used a similar tactic against his fierce rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov, by dragging in his family, team, and religion in 2018. Ultimately, ‘The Eagle’ won the fight and bragging rights after their infamous UFC 229 battle. Following their clash, both fighters have claimed that their rivalry will never end. Thus, it wasn’t surprising, when ‘The Notorious’ received a brutal response from his fierce rival’s close friend and manager on Twitter. He also accused the former UFC double division champion of ducking an elite lightweight fighter several times.

The Irishman is looking to return inside the octagon this year after a long hiatus. To get some hype around him, he is calling out several fighters but not confirming any fights.

One such fighter is the BMF champion Justin Gaethje, who was on the receiving end of the Notorious’ jibe. However, it was Ali Abdelaziz who came in Gaethje’s defense against the former lightweight champion.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s friend brutally claps back at Conor McGregor

Former UFC lightweight champion McGregor reacted to a tweet about Gaethje refusing to fight ex-UFC welterweight, Jorge Masvidal. McGregor berated ‘The Highlight’ for not wanting to fight in the 170 lbs division.

Instead of Gaethje, it was the Dagestani’s manager Abdelaziz who responded to the Irishman’s Tweet. He wrote:

“The only bit*h is you for turning down @Justin_Gaethje so many time you’re done your days has passed keep drinking and doing drugs. This is who you are.“

In his Tweet, Abdelaziz accused ‘The Notorious’ of ducking #2 lightweight fighter Justin Gaethje several times. While doing so, he also brought up the alcohol and drug usage accusations against Conor McGregor. However, the Irishman has remained unbothered about the accusations and wants to start afresh by returning to the octagon soon.

Who will McGregor fight next?

The former UFC lightweight champion has still not returned after his horrific leg break injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. However, the Irishman is now ready for a potential comeback, with several opponents willing to fight him.

UFC heavily pushed the Irishman’s return against the lightweight Michael Chandler by building TUF 31 around them. However, despite the initial talks, the UFC has not confirmed an official fight date yet, partly because of the Notorious’s absence from the USADA testing pool.

Whilst the Chandler bout is not being confirmed, McGregor is flirting around with other fighters, such as Alexander Volkanovski and Charles Oliveira. Thus, there’s a possibility that the Irishman will fight in 2023 regardless of his USADA status.

However, the UFC has not given a confirmation about his next opponent. Furthermore, with McGregor, anything can happen, as he is the biggest cash cow of the promotion. Thus, the fans will have to be patient until the official announcement about the Irishman’s octagon return.