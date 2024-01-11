“I Hate You”: Fans’ Frustration Escalates as Dana White Announces First Title Fight for UFC 300

UFC 300 is inching ever so close and fans are holding their breath in anticipation of finding out the main event. UFC 300 is expected to be one of the biggest and most historic events, not only in 2024 but also in the overall history of the promotion. Dana White recently took to social media to announce the first title fight of the card- Weili Zhang v Xiaonan Yan for the strawweight title. Unfortunately, it was not very well received by the fans.

Dana White returned from his vacation earlier this week and stated that he would announce a title fight after his match making meeting. Abiding to his words, the UFC President stated,

“We will see history being made again as Weili Zhang faces Xiaonan Yan for the UFC strawweight title on UFC 300.”

However, looking at the reactions of fans, it seemed that a title fight between Weili Zhang and Xiaonan Yan was not something they were expecting. Needless to say, fans were left fuming at Dana White, as they had some harsh words for the UFC head honcho. Here are some of the best reactions to Dana White’s fight announcement.

One fan said, “This is what we waited for?”

Another fan added, “No way you made us wait mad long for this trash.”

“You made us wait two hours just for this embarrassing”– commented another fan in anger

“i hate you”– commented a fan

Another fan commented, “Bro got everyone hyped for this sh*t legit UFC 299 is better than UFC 300 hahaha.”

“I’m convinced he doesn’t have shit for ufc 300.”– commented a fan in anger.

In the video, Dana White went on to state that he will announce at least two or more title fights for UFC 300 by tomorrow. However, keeping aside the fans’ perspective, the first title fight on hand is set to be an extremely evenly matched affair on paper.

A closer look at Weili Zhang vs Xiaonan Yan for UFC 300

Zhang and Yan will make history as the first title fight in UFC history with two Chinese fighters. Zhang goes into the fight on the back of a three-fight win streak. Yan, on the other hand, has won two consecutive fights. While Yan will have a one-inch height advantage, both the fighters will be on the same page in terms of their reach.

Both Yan and Zhang are extremely good on their feet, too. However, Zhang has much better wrestling than her opponent, which might play a key role in the fight. ‘Magnum’ averages 2.29 takedowns per 15-minutes with an accuracy of 42%. Interestingly, Xiaonan has a takedown defense of 70% so it will be easier said than done to get her to the ground. Regardless of the result, fans are in for a treat at UFC 300.