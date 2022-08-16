“I have to say I’m not Conor McGregor’s biggest fan” – Unimpressed mothers criticise Conor McGregor’s bloody battle with Nate Diaz

Mothers who were forced to witness Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz, one of MMA’s most well-known rivalries, have provided entertainment for followers of the sport.

One of the MMA Reacts parts from the FightFront YouTube channel was posted. This time, a group of mothers with strong opinions was requested to observe the rivalry and combat between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz. The two fights they had in 2016 ended in a draw.

When one of the mothers discovered blood on the canvas, she was horrified:

“Oh dear he’s got him by the neck. Is that blood on the floor? Oh my god that is barbaric.”

Another acknowledged that he wasn’t a fan of “Notorious” because of his arrogant demeanour:

“I have to say I’m not Conor McGregor’s biggest fan because I find him exceptionally arrogant. To be a good fighter, you need to be good at what you do. Arrogance will get you knocked out and battered about. People will forget clowns, they will remember the sportsman.”

Diaz vs Mcgregor 2 pic.twitter.com/MF0pGPNp5R — Lut🅰️livreandco ®️ (@Lutalivreandco_) October 27, 2019 Check out the video here: Due to conflicting speculations regarding Conor McGregor's return, Michael Chandler acknowledged that placing all of his hope in a fight would be stupid

Michael Chandler’s performance at UFC 274 will be remembered for his electric post-fight octagon talk and his brutal KO victory over Tony Ferguson.

When given the opportunity, “Iron” requested a bout with the Irishman and even offered to increase his weight to 170 pounds to make it happen.

McGregor first showed interest in the fight. The Dublin-born athlete acknowledged that the bout was one he could see in the future in a now-deleted tweet praising Chandler’s effort.

But as of right now, there are contradictory rumours regarding whether or when McGregor will return to the octagon. Dana White stated that he anticipated the 34-year-old would make a comeback by 2023, although there have been whispers that a rematch with Floyd Mayweather in boxing may be in the works.

Because the fight is questionable, Chandler has admitted that he isn’t concentrating only on making it happen:

“If there was a guaranteed, ‘Hey, this fight is definitely happening,’ I would have no problem waiting a couple of extra months… But this is the sport of mixed martial arts…There’s rumors out there of him fighting Floyd Mayweather, there’s rumors of him never coming back, there’s rumors of him coming back by the end of the year. We don’t know when Conor’s coming back. So with that amount of uncertainty, it would be really, I think, foolish to hitch your wagon to that fight itself.”

View the complete interview with Michael Chandler here:

