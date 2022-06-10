“I will be honest ,fighters’ opinions don’t matter” – Jorge Masvidal says Fighters opinions doesn’t matter in UFC

Jorge Masvidal has suggested that the opinion of the fighters mean nothing to the UFC, as the promotion only affects action within the Octagon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jorge Masvidal (@gamebredfighter)



UFC criticism from both fighters and fans is nothing new, especially when it comes to payment, but it has probably reached a high point throughout the last few years. From the focus on the controversial / winning structure and the low salary levels in the UFC to the comparison between the top boxing bags and the take-home payout of major MMA stars, there aren’t many discussions that stand out as a fighter prize debate.

For the MMA fans out there, Kambosos reportedly earned in the ballpark of 10 million for that fight. There ain’t an MMA fighter not named Conor McGregor making anywhere near that right now upfront. There should be. Several. But alas … — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 5, 2022



While some have spoken out in defense of Dana White’s promotion and MMA, many have criticized the UFC for the management of its athletes, some even calling for a union union.

In a recent appearance at The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, two-time welterweight champion Jorge Masvidal offered some ideas for the discussion, suggesting that the UFC listings’ grievances and comments ultimately meant nothing to promotional officials.

Masvidal on the UFC pays

“Our ideas are not important, you know. Like a uniform, with a high salary – (of many things), our words mean nothing, ”said Masvidal. “The important thing is to get in there and kick someone’s ass, that’s all they care about. It goes down to the fighters, which is the only genre like us in other fights. Lots of good and bad and bad (from that).

“The fighters are alone. If we were able to come together and express our views as one, we would see these salaries increase, from me to the grassroots, ”added Masvidal. “But warriors are independent creatures, you know, and we all brag, ‘We don’t need anyone.’

That feeling of self-interest was recently demonstrated in the case of Francis Ngannou. The UFC Heavyweight champion has been in contention for a contract and promotion since before the start of 2022, leaving his future at the UFC uncertain.

Despite this, “Predator” called on the fighters looking to support him to put down their pitchforks and defend their positions on the UFC list.

Masvidal: Among other things, Fighters Need Collaboration

The title of a potentially militant organization has long been brought up by other groups, but it is often dismissed.

Although the new lead fighter Jake Paul has made it his goal to form a successful union, UFC Women’s Bantamweight champion Julianna Peña has provided some minimalism when it comes to UFC team members working together.

For Masvidal, when fighters choose to do it for themselves because of their own issues, they have to learn to work together sometimes.

“I don’t know (if it ever happens), man. What makes us special is also one of the things that hurts us the most,” said Masvidal. “Like I said, we like to hit that chest and get to the mountain alone, and be like,‘ See, I will be honest ,fighters’ opinions don’t matter in the UFC . I didn’t need shoes, nothing, and no water; I woke up here alone. ’Of course, the thinking of most people is fighting, and it’s not really a bad thing, but in some cases we need to work together.”

On the Current Situation

“We are not rebuilding the world, we are just following the blueprint for all the other big games. We are definitely looking at that approach, but at a much faster pace than any of these other sports: football, baseball, basketball, which has been around for a long time, and we are in that conversation,” he concluded.

Having worked his way from street fighting to becoming one of the biggest stars in the UFC, Masvidal knew all about fighting teeth and nails to make his own mixed martial art.

But even so, he seems optimistic about a plan to integrate improved wages and contract conditions into the future. And with his brilliant career in promoting fights, which has seen him launch two organizations, the Gamebred Fighting Championship and iKON FC, Masvidal can mark himself as a key figure in the transformation of the revolution.

Also Read: Dana White shares peculiar news regarding Amanda Nunes and her medical condition