“I would imagine that Dana probably felt betrayed”- Chael Sonen wonders if Dana White felt betrayed by Francis Ngannou appearing in a boxing ring with Tyson Fury

Chael Sonen recently shared his thoughts on Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury getting into a ring and wondered how Dana White felt about it.

Chael Sonen recently shared his thoughts about Francis and Tyson Fury getting into a ring. The former UFC fighterwas surprised how they pull that off and described it as colossal. He added, it was very hard to do and gave a number of examples supporting why was it hard.

He said Brock Lesnar was going to return and the UFC wanted to reveal it. Ariel Helwani, unfortunately broke the news before the UFC did. So this wasn’t a secret as UFC would have liked it to be.

Chael also added that it was a great reveal. Nobody knew Francis would show up in the ring with Fury. It was a treat for the end of the night as Francis and Tyson didn’t try to fool the fans, they didn’t yell at each other or pushed each other. Instead, Tyson said very nice things about Francis and Francis said a couple of words in return.

However, he was convinced that there was a certain someone who did not feel the same.

“Dana White probably was betrayed a little bit”

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

“I would imagine that Dana probably felt betrayed. He probably had his feelings hurt. He would never tell you, he’d probably tell you he was p*ssed off or he didn’t care at all. But he probably was betrayed a little bit.

Francis Ngannou was there [watching Fury]. Francis knew he was going, Francis is under contract with Dana. Did Francis’ team let Dana know he was gonna be there? That he was gonna get in the ring for somebody else? That this was gonna be broadcast around the world?

Because when Francis got in there, the announcers were already queued. Those announcers knew and they knew to sell it.”



Francis Ngannou wants Dana White to include fight with Tyson Fury in new UFC contract

Francis Ngannou is in a search of big pay day. He believes that payday is going to come to him by fighting Tyson Fury. Francis also wants to continue fighting for UFC and wants UFC to support him for this.

The heavyweight champion of the world mentioned to Helwani that his contract with UFC will be over in December. He wants to sign a new deal with UFC but it has to involve a fight with Fury.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour, he said:

“The Tyson Fury fight has to be part of the discussion. That’s not an option. It has to be part of the discussion because if that’s not part of the discussion, it will never be.

If I sign another contract now, basically the same model of the contract, I’m screwed. That’s not happening ever. So we have to figure out a way to implement this into a contract.”

Francis Ngannou’s current record stands 17-3-0 while Fury as a professional boxer has 32 wins on his record. This would be the meeting of two worlds to see who the real Baddest man on the planet is.

What a punch!- Tyson Fury posted on twitter.



Also Read: Dana White reveals why casinos in Vegas have barred him from playing.

Click here for more UFC news.