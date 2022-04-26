“Get the f*** out of our casino and don’t come back!” – Dana White reveals why casinos in Vegas have barred him from playing

Dana White is a blackjack king who has won as much as $7million in one night and is so good he has been banned by Las Vegas casinos.

UFC president Dana White is not exactly bound to receive the money. In 2016, he and his business partners won the lottery when they sold a large portion of the mixed martial arts promotion at WME for a staggering $ 4 billion.

It is understood he has earned her an estimated $ 360million and will receive nine percent of the next profit. But during the episode of the UFC embedded series in 2014, White gave fans a chance to take a look at his high roller state, which he later saw banned in Las Vegas casinos for wanting to win millions of dollars overnight.

Dana on playing cards

“This is crazy, but I’ve always been in this winning game,” White revealed on camera when he entered Palms in May of that year. “I started playing cards, took a year off, and started playing cards again on December 21 [2013]. I have not lost a night of cards since December 21 and have just played them again. This is like my part-time job,” he joked. “I work in the UFC all day and play cards at night.”

In this video, White appears to be taking home a lot of money. You can even tap the clerk for $ 500.



A few years later, while touring his office in Sin City, he revealed the story of his precious assets, including the trophy he won playing blackjack and the Palms belt he gave him for winning more than $ 1m. one night.

Dana on getting Banned

“I told my wife and everyone that when I die, I want this thing buried with me in my hands,” he explained at Bar Stool Sports during a rally, revealing that he had defeated about 50 professionals. “I entered the first tournament in July 2010 and was invited to play in Rio,” he said, adding that $ 250,000 would be won by the winner. “So we come to the last table, there are five of us left. So this guy comes up to me and says ‘Oh, I’m a big fan’, you know, little s *** talk. Then they hit me with‘ You know how this works, right? ’No, how does this work?

‘Divide. Everyone who reaches the last table, we split 250. I’m like, yes, f *** that’s in ***. I came here to win this thing [laughs]. When I tell you these people hated me, they ****** hate me. So at the final table, everyone played to beat me and I won something, I won everything!”

Sitting next to his blackjack gong a UFC style hero belt he remembered was a gift to keep him away from the tables.

Dana is a Black Jack Champion

“When Palms was owned by the Maloofs, I beat them for $ 1.6m. When the Palms sold out, the people who came in asked me to stop playing there. Listen, Vegas is about losing, not winning, man. They do not like the people who ****** win!

It was resold, the new owners said we wanted it back and I paid them $ 1.6 million again. Instead of just asking me to leave the way they left, they gave it to me. The undisputed Blackjack champion. 24-0. This is a cool way to say take out the f *** in our casino and never come back. ”

White, 52, owns an estimated $ 500m, which is likely to be increased by major wars on the fringes of the UFC.

Also Read: Michael Bisping names the most intimidating fighter in MMA at the moment