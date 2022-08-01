“I would love to fight Conor McGregor” – Drew Dober continues to be interested in Conor McGregor despite his recent losses and ranking decline

Despite Conor McGregor’s current career slump, UFC lightweight Drew Dober would love to face the Irishman. Currently, on a two-fight losing streak, McGregor just fell four spots in the lightweight rankings to land at number 12.

Dober was questioned if he believed himself deserving of being in the rankings, including Tony Ferguson and Conor McGregor, two superstars who haven’t achieved victory in a while. The 33-year-old believes he doesn’t care about the orders since he cares more about people’s names than their positions.

Despite being at the bottom of the 155 lb. ladder, Dober still views “The Notorious” as a significant draw. He said a few notable draws, including Jim Miller and Bobby Green, are also unranked. The 33-year-old said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA with Andrew Whitelaw:

“I don’t think about it that much. You know, I think of names, not numbers. And like, I would love to fight Conor McGregor and I want to do it because of who he is and not because he has a number in front of his name. There’s guys like Bobby Green or Jim Miller, who don’t have a number if front of their name and that’d be such fantastic fights. And, man I think at one time I was worried about getting into those rankings but it doesn’t matter who you fight, it’s how you fight.”

In March, Drew Dober defeated Terrance McKinney via first-round TKO to snap a two-fight losing streak. Rafael Alves will now face Dober at UFC 277 this weekend.

Conor McGregor’s future is still unclear in the wake of Floyd Mayweather’s rematch rumours

Conor McGregor has been out for around a year while he recovers from a broken leg he sustained in his most recent octagon match against Dustin Poirier. After suffering back-to-back defeats to “The Diamond,” McGregor has gone 1-3 in his previous four fights and is winless at lightweight.

Despite his recent record, the Notorious has no shortage of opponents wanting to welcome him back to the octagon. Recent callouts for the Irishman have come from undisputed lightweight king Charles Oliveira and former title rival Michael Chandler, among others. McGregor said he would switch weight classes against Kamaru Usman for the belt.

The uncertainty surrounding McGregor’s future has been exacerbated by recent reports of a boxing rematch versus Floyd Mayweather. The Sun reported that a source close to Mayweather’s camp recently disclosed that a rematch versus “The Notorious” was on the verge of being finalised. Dana White, the president of the UFC, has, however, dismissed the claims as idle chatter.

