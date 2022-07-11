“I wouldn’t even blame him” – Conor McGregor’s comeback to the UFC seems uncertain to Max Holloway

Max Holloway does not believe that Conor McGregor might return inside the UFC octagon anytime soon.

The former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway thinks there is also a chance for McGregor to appear again in the octagon. Holloway (23-6 MMA, 19-6 UFC), who fought and lost McGregor’s decision in 2013, thinks the Irishman has little motivation to fight again without the sport and competition aspect.

Despite all the BS around it, Conor hasn’t commented on his comeback, according to Holloway, who spoke to ESPN. She never made a return commitment. And rightfully so; it shouldn’t be.

Max Holloway on Conor McGregor

“Conor is what everyone wants to be. Everyone wants to get into this fighting game, make money, and save your chickens. I won’t even blame him if he doesn’t want to come back. If you want to come back, that’s his competing side that you do. … We’ll see what happens. Everything respects him. ”

McGregor, 33, recently fought in July 2021 when he lost for the second time in a row to Dustin Poirier in a major UFC 264 event. .

The former UFC champion is still recovering from surgery that required surgery on his leg. You just posted a video kicking for the first time since the break.

Max Holloway return to the Octagon

Holloway returns Saturday to Las Vegas. He will face champion Alexander Volkanovski in a trilogy match that will be a big event for UFC 276. Holloway is focused on regaining the featherweight belt, but he knows the fight against McGregor could be in the future if the Irishman returns to the UFC.

“See the way i see that is Conor might fight me someday, I tell you all the time, he is in my list to fight ,” added Holloway. However, first things first: We have (Volkanovski). We’ll see.

