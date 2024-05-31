Ian Garry Recounts Watching Conor McGregor’s Historic Triumph Over Chad Mendez, Highlighting Profound Influence

Conor McGregor vs. Chad Mendes might have been a last-minute matchup but it was so great McGregor fans still remember every punch thrown. UFC fighter Ian Garry is one such person. He often credits Conor for paving the path for Irish fighters like him, and this time, he’s talked about how the Mystic Mac’s Mendes win made him feel.

Garry has a Q&A session with his fans on social media every Thursday where he answers hand-picked fan questions. So when a fan asked him how much Conor McGregor influenced him, he spoke about watching the Chad Mendes fight in a bar in Spain,

“I ran outside, I ran out the door, I jumped up…I went outside, I knew there was no one out, it was like 7 o’clock in the morning at this point and I just went AAAHH! Just screamed at the top of my lungs.”

Ian Garry says Conor McGregor is one of his biggest inspirations, especially in MMA. In life, the most important decisions often only take 20 seconds of insane courage. For Garry, that courage came from McGregor having Mendes pinned against the cage as he unleashed an array 0f combos to end the fight.

This is when he knew he needed to be in that position, competing in the UFC.

Now Garry might not be the only Irish kid who was inspired by McGregor but to the mind of Michael ‘Venom’ Page, it’s just some good old-fashioned ‘d*ckriding’.

Michael ‘Venom’ Page calls out Ian Garry for being a Conor McGregor ‘d*ck rider’

Michael ‘Venom’ Page is to fight Ian Garry next after an impressive UFC debut. Hence the attempt to derail the Irish hype train.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, he spoke about what he really thought of Garry and his approach to the fight between them.

“I think he d*ck rides Conor McGregor. He’s like the fake version of Conor McGregor. If Conor McGregor was like a natural pretty woman, he is just like a BBL version, but just a bad BBL version.”

The trash talk between the pair has already begun despite the UFC just announcing the fight recently. This is a good match up as Garry is riding high on his own hype while MVP has had a great introduction to the UFC. And, given that this would be a strikefest it would be difficult to objectively predict a winner.

So buckle up, the rivalry has just begun.