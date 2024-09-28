Julianna Pena Feels Amanda Nunes Trilogy Will Be the Biggest Women’s Fight in UFC: “She Misses the Sport”

Jul 30, 2022; Dallas, TX, USA; Julianna Pena (red gloves) before a fight with Amanda Nunes (not pictured) in a women s bantamweight title bout during UFC 277 at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Amanda Nunes retired in 2023 after having defeated everybody on the planet and then some aliens to go with it. But UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña believes she has the power to bring ‘The Lioness’ back to the Octagon for their trilogy fight.

According to Peña, Nunes “misses the sport,” and there’s no bigger matchup in women’s MMA than a third showdown between them. With both fighters holding victories over each other, a trilogy could settle the score once and for all. Peña’s ready, and she’s convinced Nunes will be too.

Mind you, Pena has been away from the sport for over two years now. Her last fight was in July 2022, when she lost a decision against Amanda Nunes in the rematch.

Since then, she has taken time off to let her mind as well as body recover before getting back into the thick of things.

And in a few weeks, she ends her two-year hiatus by taking on Raquel Pennington at UFC 307. Before the fight, she sat down with Mike Bohn to discuss her future in the UFC.

“Sure, but I am hoping that Amanda would want to come out of retirement. I am willing to bet that she will be there and that she will be watching very intently. I don’t believe that she is truly as done with the sport as she claims that she is. I think she misses the sport, I think she does not know what to do with herself. That will be the biggest women’s fight in UFC history.”

Julianna Peña thinks a #UFC307 title win will lure Amanda Nunes out of retirement for a trilogy bout. “That will be the biggest women’s fight in UFC history.” (via @MikeBohn) pic.twitter.com/uSWgbQKZGY — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 28, 2024



Now, while Pena has high hopes from Nunes, it seems unlikely that that’s the fight she would drop in for, especially with two time Olympic gold medalist in the roster.

Harrison vs. Nunes would sell arenas

Harrison is gearing up to return to the octagon at UFC 307 next month after her big win against Holly Holm back in April. She’ll now be facing Ketlen Vieira, who hasn’t fought since her victory over Pannie Kianzad. Both women are eyeing a title shot with this win.

However, in a recent chat with ESPN MMA, Harrison shared her ambitions, hinting at a showdown with Nunes. Even though Nunes has been retired since her last fight against Irene Aldana last year, she’s shown interest in coming back after Harrison’s debut win.

Now, the Olympian, along with millions of others believe that a fight between them would be monumental to women’s MMA.

Harrison even dubbed it the ‘biggest female fight maybe ever’. She added that if you want to be the best, taking on and beating the greatest, like Nunes, is the ultimate way to make your mark.

So, perhaps, she wins this fight, takes the belt in the next and marches on to the lioness’ den?