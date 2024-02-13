Khabib Nurmagomedov Sends One-Word Message to 29-Year-Old Cancer Survivor After Scoring the Winner at AFCON Final

Khabib Nurmagomedov praises Sebastien Haller after reading his story. Haller is a professional football player for the German Club Borussia Dortmund. The striker had an incredible story against all the odds to become an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champion with the Ivory Coast. The former UFC star who has seen his own share of difficulties on his road to the top shared a message of support to the football player on Instagram.

Doctors diagnosed Sebastien Haller with testicular cancer in 2022 and the striker had an awe-inspiring journey of beating cancer and returning to football.

Khabib Nurmagomedov shared his story via Instagram stories and praised him, saying,

“Wow”

Sebastien Haller then spent 7 months battling cancer and made his return to club football with Borussia Dortmund in 2023.

Exactly one year later, in February 2024, he scored goals in the semi-final and finals of the AFCON Cup to win his nation the coveted trophy.

Haller’s story is one that teaches us to never give up, no matter what obstacles life throws at us. Who better to know this than Khabib Nurmagomedov?

The former UFC Lightweight Champion has gone through a lot of adversity to get to where he is. Not only that, he has also paved the way for future generations of fighters from Dagestan. However, being an avid soccer fan, he helped the players of a top-tier English Premier League club learn a new language.

Khabib Nurmagomedov teaches the Premier League Champions Manchester City Arabic

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a huge soccer fan. He is a Real Madrid fan, and he also plays football in his spare time against Islam Makhachev and his cousin brother Umar Nurmagomedov.

Following his retirement, ‘The Eagle’ has been doing a lot of promotions for companies and even for his own businesses.

Defending Premier League Champions Manchester City were in Dubai with Etihad. The former UFC Lightweight Champion sat down with them to teach them Arabic. Nurmagomedov was particularly keen on teaching the champions Arabic since their main sponsor was an Arabic company, Etihad.

Erling Haaland, Ederson, and Rodri were the three players who played the game with Khabib Nurmagomedov. The City players had to finish statements using Arabic words.

Although all three players got the answers right, Nurmagomedov had to end up correcting their pronunciation of the words.

Khabib Nurmagomedov had a great time with the Manchester City players and even posted a picture alongside Erling Haaland calling him a beast.