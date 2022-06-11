“I’d probably break his ribs” – Aljamain Sterling thinks Sean O’Malley is “a little weak” for the bantamweight division

Because of his physique, Aljamain Sterling believes Sean O’Malley lacks the strength to compete in the bantamweight division.

The current UFC bantamweight champion discussed Sean O’Malley during a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Joe Rogan and his guest discussed the current division status, with Rogan questioning O’Malley about a title shot at one point.

Sterling praised O’Malley’s abilities but stated that he would defeat ‘Sugar’ with a standing bodylock. He went on to say that no one can be both large and strong simultaneously because everyone is missing something. The champion was referring to O’Malley’s strength in this case.

Sterling stated,

“I feel like If I grab that guy and put a bodylock on that guy I’d probably break his ribs and get a submission win with a standing bodylock.”

‘Funk Master’ also stated that O’Malley’s primary characteristics are his footwork and feints.

Aljamain Sterling has a slew of contenders for his bantamweight title. According to rumours, Jose Aldo could get a title shot next, but the champion would rather fight T.J. Dillashaw, a former bantamweight champion.

Aljamain Sterling wishes to compete against someone who “moves the needle.”

The reigning champion defeated Petr Yan at UFC 273 in March, so the question now is, who will he face next? Sterling discussed a few potential opponents during his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. His primary goal is to defeat someone who “moves the needle.”

Sterling stated,

“I think they know who’s the money fight and who moves the needle. I don’t know if it’s Aldo who moves the needle, I know T.J. definitely moves the needle, you can ask USADA.”

The current champion also said he plans to fight in September in Las Vegas, Nevada. He also stated that he will be informed about his potential next opponent “either today or tomorrow” and that the information will be released during his podcast.

In the video below, Aljamain Sterling discusses Dillashaw’s ability to move the needle:

