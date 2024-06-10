“If He Shows”: Brit Champ Leon Edwards Favors Bobby Green to Upset Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304 for One Reason

Leon Edwards knows who he is picking in the fight between Bobby Green and Paddy Pimblett.

The UFC welterweight Champion is headlining the July 27 UFC 304 event in Manchester to defend his belt against Belal Muhammad. Also on the card is fellow Brit Paddy Pimblett who will be taking on Bobby Green in an important fight for the lightweight division.

Leon Edwards recently sat down for an interview with Tom Aspinall to discuss all things UFC 304, and naturally, Aspinall asked the champ for his predictions.

Edwards revealed that he had thought about the Pimblett vs. Green fight recently and who he thinks will come out on top,

“If Bobby Green shows up, I’ll probably favor Bobby Green, if he shows up. But I can also see a way for victory for Paddy as well.”

Although Leon Edwards believes Bobby Green will come out on top, he does think Paddy Pimblett stands a chance. If the Scouser takes the fight to the ground, then he has a real chance, according to Edwards.

But it wasn’t all Edwards talked about.

‘Rocky’ beat the greatest welterweight of all time and in some fashion to win his title. He then defended the title against the same guy (Kamaru Usman) and came out on top again. He took on Colby Covington after the American used his dad’s muder for entertainment and beat him at his own game i.e., grappling.

Given the level of fights he’s been involved in, one would presume that the champ has a lot of sleepless nights. Well, as it turns out he’s hired a sleep specialist.

Leon Edwards hired a sleep specialist to help him prepare

To be fair to Edwards, he’s only done it so that he can prepare for UFC 304’s peculiar timings so that he can change his body clock.

UFC 304 starts at 3 am BST with the main card starting from 5 am onwards. These are not the timings that fighters are used to.

So in order to prepare for this unusual time, Edwards told Tom Aspinall that he had hired a sleep specialist to help him adjust.

“You don’t have to train at 5 in the morning. You get your body used to about 1-2 o’clock in the morning and after that you should be fine…Moving the clock a little bit”

Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall discuss how they will approach preparing to fight at 6am at #UFC304. Edwards has hired a sleep specialist and Aspinall says he will just copy what Edwards is doing. tomaspinallofficial / YT pic.twitter.com/7dIvz872UA — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) June 9, 2024

The dedication from the champ impressed Tom Aspinall. The interim heavyweight champion also revealed that he would follow the exact same routine as Leon Edwards ahead of UFC 304.

This fight card will be huge for both British fighters. For Edwards, it will be a tough test against one of the top contenders in the division. For Aspinall, it will be a step closer to getting his hands on Jon Jones’ shoulders again.