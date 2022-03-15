“If there wasn’t a ref there tonight his life would have been over” – Colby Covington brutally trolls Jorge Masvidal after beating him at UFC 272

Colby Covington has made it his part-time job to troll Jorge Masvidal following his impressive victory at UFC 272.

The Grudge Rivalry the UFC fans will never forget

When Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal reflect on their respective careers, UFC 272 stands out.

One of the biggest grudge battles ever in the UFC’s history took place at UFC 272, and there have been a few.

Of course, Covington’s act is well-known, and fans are fully aware of his cultivated persona to get attention, even if it is generally unfavourable.

The rivalry between ‘Chaos’ and his former teammate Masvidal, on the other hand, is genuine and loaded with hatred. This rivalry doesn’t seem like it’s ever going to end! This rivalry doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon.

“Chaos” Colby Covington not ready to let the high from UFC 272 die down

Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) in the main welterweight event in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 5th. Covington’s victory would be largely one-sided.

Colby had this to say about Masvidal during his post-fight press conference:

“He was still running his mouth,” Covington said. “It’s like, dude, you just got pounded out. You got dropped, wobbled. Just a complete domination from second one to minute 25. You could see in his body language, he literally didn’t have another one minute to go, so just imagine if there wasn’t a ref there tonight. His life would have been over.”

Colby continued saying:

“So, that’s the end of ‘Street Judas.’ I don’t want to hear any more talk of Street Judas, the hype machine that hit lightning in a bottle for a couple fights. He’s done. I don’t want to hear another word about it.”

Since those statements, ‘Chaos’ has been relentless in his harassment of ‘Gamebred.’

Colby Covington took to Instagram to share a photo of himself in front of a cemetery gravestone that read:

“Here lies the dreams and title aspirations of Jorge Masvidal.”

Covington was also photographed with a kick to the skull of Masvidal, with the caption:

“50-44 #ufc272”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by colbycovington (@colbycovmma)

Of course, there’s the photo of Colby draped in the American flag, tweeting:

“Flawless Victory 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 Bow down to the KING 🌴👑🌴 #ufc272″

Also Read:Conor McGregor Finally Confirms His Interest In Boxing Jake Paul