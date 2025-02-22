If You Want to Move Up, Vacate Your Title: Diego Lopes Reveals UFC’s New Rule for Champions

Legends like Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, and Amanda Nunes have solidified their places in MMA history by holding titles in two weight classes simultaneously. However, with Ilia Topuria vacating his featherweight title for lightweight dreams, that trend seems to be on its final legs.

For years, the allure of being a double champ has been a major selling point for both fighters and the promotion itself. It generates buzz, sells pay-per-views, and adds an extra layer of excitement to a fighter’s legacy. But it also creates logjams caused by champions holding onto belts without defending them, something the UFC is no longer keen on letting them get away with.

In an interview with ESPN MMA, featherweight contender Diego Lopes shed light on the situation, stating, “They are no longer giving chance to jump from one weight class to another. If you want to move up, you have to vacate your title. This is what the UFC has said to all champions.”

Diego Lopes says that the UFC is no longer allowing champions to move up a weight class without vacating their title “If you want to move up, you have to vacate your title. This is what the UFC has said to all champions.” @espnmma #UFC314pic.twitter.com/kyaxNYeySl — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 21, 2025

This change has seemed necessary and is a long time coming. From Islam Makhahcev to Alex Pereira to Belal Muhammad, all these champions have been talking about moving up in weight classes, even when their own divisions have plenty of competition for them. It’s great that they can now pursue those ambitions without the burden of holding on to their UFC gold.

However, this is not something that concerns Lopes, since his main aim at the moment is to become a champion. Before Topuria put down his title, he was behind Alexander Volkanovski in the pecking order. With Topuria gone, his moment to shine is finally here. However, former champion, Volkanovki has a message for him – careful what you wish for!

Volk sets the record straight

Volkanovski is one of the best ever to do it at 145 lbs. It’s why after Topuria knocked out Max Holloway at UFC 308, he was happy to offer Volk a title rematch. In his own words, ‘Volk deserved it’.

Why does he deserve it? Well, according to the man himself, all of us, along with Lopes will find out soon enough.

In a video uploaded to his social media, the former champ issued a warning, saying, “I’m only getting better from here, that’s the scary thing, especially for Lopes…..Happy you’re getting the opportunity to fight for the belt, but I’m still here. You ain’t having it. Sorry mate.”

Alexander Volkanovski sends a message to Diego Lopes: “Happy you’re getting the opportunity to fight for the belt, but I’m still here. You ain’t having it. Sorry mate.” @alexvolkanovski #UFC314pic.twitter.com/338CHLOQ9M — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 20, 2025

The pair will be taking each other on at UFC 314 as the organization returns to Miami for another electrifying fight card. With both fighters highly motivated, this showdown promises to be a thrilling clash between an up-and-coming contender and a battle-tested former champion.