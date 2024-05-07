UFC Champ Sean O’Malley Draws Parallels Between Ryan Garcia’s Situation and His Own Suspension for Positive Drug Test

Ryan Garcia’s statement win over Devin Haney is now under intense scrutiny thanks to a drug test Garcia failed. ‘KingRy’ tested positive for ostarine in a urine sample taken on fight night itself. Now that Garcia is undergoing due process, an unlikely supporter in Sean O’Malley has come to his aide.

The UFC bantamweight champion does not believe that Garcia took those supplements intentionally as he had been through the same ordeal.

In a recent episode of the ‘TimboSugarShow’ O’Malley along with his coach discussed his thoughts on Garcia’s recent positive test. ‘Suga’, relating to Garcia, said,

“Was it just the Ostarine he tested for? Or was it multiple things? Dude the reason he is getting so much attention, is because it’s just a big fight and he is so popular. I got a bunch of attention for it when it happened to me. It happens to so many athletes, but it’s guys no one knows about or no one cares about. But the reason this is circulating is because this is Ryan Garcia. That s*it f**king happens dude.”

For the uninitiated, O’Malley had tested positive for the exact same substance as Ryan Garcia . In 2018, he was handed a six-month suspension followed by another six-month suspension.

However, it was later confirmed that the levels of ostarine found in his samples were consistent with those found in contaminated samples. Therefore, O’Malley understandably gives Garcia the benefit of the doubt. That said, this is where O’Malley’s kindness ends.

Suga’ and ‘KingRy’ have been at each other’s throats for quite some time on social media, with both calling each other out for a possible mega fight.

Ryan Garcia to take on Sean O’Malley in the future?

‘KingRy’ earned one of his biggest paydays against Devin Haney. The 26-year-old walked away with $50 million and bragging rights as well. Following the win, he had a few targets on his mind. Chief among them were Gervonta Davis and Sean O’Malley. And while the Davis fight makes sense, the O’Malley fight just seems personal.

Besides, it also helps that crossover mega fights tend to help make fighters tens of millions of dollars. This would enrich Garcia, but would really do wonders for the UFC-employed O’Malley.



However, given his obligations in the UFC, it seems highly unlikely that the fight will happen. Or at least anytime soon. O’Malley will have to get a few title defenses under his belt before the UFC even remotely entertains the idea of a mega-fight between the two.

Unfortunately for Garcia as well, he will have to wait till the issue is resolved before he can make any next steps career-wise.

Of course, fans won’t be complaining if everyone went the Bill Burr way and “let our roided up guy fight their roided up guy”, but that’s just not professional combat organizations work. Besides, both O’Malley and Garcia might want to team up if Conor McGregor keeps his promise of riding them like ostriches.