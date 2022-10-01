The former UFC Superstar Ronda Rousey is currently affiliated with WWE. Did UFC pay her more than WWE? Let us find out!

Ronda Rousey is a global superstar. She was formerly with the UFC before she called it quits in 2016. Rousey joined WWE under the reign of Vince McMahon in 2018 by making a magnum opus debut in the Royal Rumble.

She later was seen in a match that was termed to be the first-ever main event match for a female wrestler at WrestleMania 2019. In such a short duration Rousey has already become at the forefront of the company.

On the salary front, Rousey is the second highest-paid wrestler after her counterpart, Becky Lynch. The female wrestler holds a multi-deal contract with the WWE. Her salary has been $1.5 million. The inclusion of bonuses and merchandise sales takes up her salary to a whopping $2.1 million.

Is Ronda Rousey Making More Money in WWE Than She Did in UFC?

Before we look into her salary stats at UFC, it should be noted that Rousey was quite popular in the world of MMA. The first fight Rousey had in any MMA promotion was for Strikeforce. The amount Rousey was paid for it was a mere $8,000. However, the number did not remain stagnant for too long. In her final fight for UFC, Ronda Rousey took home a sum of over $3 million.

During her six-year association with UFC, Rousey earned a decent sum of $4.3 million. After shifting to WWE, the women’s wrestler has been taking home much more than she used to at her previous workplace. She has currently earned $5 million during her time in the WWE in less than half the time with UFC.

Looks like a decent package at WWE convinced Rousey to make up her mind to quit MMA.

Further, she also once revealed that WWE made sure that she got a proper salary even during her injury. She said that this act by the company proved to be beneficial for the employees. With this, it certainly seems that Ronda Rousey is pretty much impressed by the tradition that is followed at WWE!