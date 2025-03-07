mobile app bar

Magomed Ankalaev Accuses Dana White and Co. of Protecting Alex Pereira: ‘UFC Will Get a Champ That Doesn’t Need to Be Protected’

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Magomed Ankolev speaks with the press and the spectators for UFC313 - Pereira vs Ankalaev at Mandalay Bay on March 6, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Magomed Ankolev speaks with the press and the spectators for UFC313 – Pereira vs Ankalaev at Mandalay Bay on March 6, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Credit
IMAGO / PxImages

Magomed Ankalaev does not see Alex Pereira as a legitimate champion, accusing him of cherry-picking his opponents ever since he ascended onto the 205 lbs throne in 2023. This argument may fall on deaf ears seeing as ‘Poatan’ has been one of the most active champions in recent times. In just the last 12 months, he has fought 4 times, defending his belt thrice, twice on short notice, and saving multiple fight cards, including UFC 300.

In fact, if Pereira successfully defends his belt against Ankalaev this weekend at UFC 313, he will be the first champion in 10 years to defend his title 4 times in less than 12 months, a record previously held by Jon Jones.

Despite having all these facts presented to him, it didn’t change the tune of the title challenger. He has good reason to, as well, if we are being fair. Despite the Dagestani being the #1 contender, Pereira has tried to avoid fighting Ankalaev on a number of occasions.

So, in an interview yesterday, the Russian seemed adamant that the UFC and Dana White were ‘protecting’ Pereira.

“If I get to be the champion, is that the UFC will get a champ that doesn’t need to be protected. There’s gonna be somebody who’s not gonna pick his opponent, there’s gonna be somebody accepting all the fights, all the opponents.”

 

However, this is a little more complicated since Pereira has fought former world champions in the division (Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka).

His lowest-ranked opponent has been the #7th ranked Khalil Rountree Jr. on short notice, and he delivered one of the greatest fights of the year. The same, however, can’t be said about Ankalaev, who won 4 of his last 8 fights by unanimous decision, including one draw and one no contest.

Regardless, the Russian seems extremely confident in his ability to dethrone the current champion. In fact, he even sent out a message to both Poatan‘ and the fans during their press conference ahead of the fight.

Ankalaev says ‘Nao Chama’

Ankalaev, for one, has had enough of hearing the phrase ‘Chama’ repeatedly throughout the build-up to this fight. That is actually a fair complaint on his part.

Even interviewers, obviously taken by the charismatic Brazilia champion, would ask him questions ending with ‘Chama or Nao Chama.’

The Russian is hoping it will be the last time he hears this phrase after entering the octagon on Saturday Night.

During the press conference, he sent out a message to everyone: “The same people that are saying ‘Chama’ now are going to be saying ‘No Chama, it’s Ankalaev time. ‘”

To the Russian’s credit, he is playing the role of heel very well going into this fight. He knows he is the underdog going into this fight, and he’s leaning into it.

At the press conference, the crowd would boo him everytime he said something against the champion, and he would just smile and make another sly comment. It will be interesting to see if his mind games pay him dividends come fight night.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Share this article

Don’t miss these