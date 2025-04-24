“Tried to Get Trump”: Joe Rogan Uncovers UFC’s Plea to the White House To Save an Iranian Wrestler’s Life

Joe Rogan and Joey Diaz are trouble together, and the latest episode of the JRE podcast is yet another example of it. From wild takes on chemical castration to deep dives into UFC drama and the state of tyranny in Iran, nothing was off limits.

But one of the most unexpected—and emotional—moments came when Rogan shared a little-known story about the UFC’s behind-the-scenes efforts to save a wrestler’s life.

Navid Afkari, a 27-year-old Iranian wrestler, was executed on September 12, 2020, despite widespread international appeals for clemency after being convicted of murdering a security guard during the 2018 anti-government protests in Shiraz. However, Afkari consistently maintained his innocence, asserting that his confession was obtained under torture.

Leaked audio recordings from prison revealed his pleas for a fair trial and substantiated his claims of being subjected to severe beatings. In light of this, the UFC tried to reach out to the White House, trying to get then-45th President Donald Trump involved to intervene.

Rogan addressed the incident in his conversation with Diaz, saying, “It’s a religious-run country, it’s a dictatorship.”

“They executed an Olympic gold medallist in wrestling. UFC even tried to get them to stop. They tried to get Trump to get him to somehow or the other talk to Iran and not kill this guy.”

Human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, had also condemned the execution, labeling it a “travesty of justice” and highlighting the lack of due process in his case.

The Iranian judiciary, on the other hand, dismissed allegations of torture and proceeded with the execution without prior notice to his family or legal counsel.

Afkari’s death sparked global outrage, with figures like U.S. President Donald Trump and IOC President Thomas Bach advocating for his release.

And while Rogan is notorious for his habit of exaggerating, this was not one of those tall tales about hunting. UFC boss Dana White had very publicly condemned the treatment of Afkari.

White says he tried all he could

Back in 2020, the UFC boss claimed to have gone above and beyond to try and save Afkari’s life.

White, moved by his story, made a public plea and took it a step further by calling President Trump directly.

“I called the president and I told him about it,” White had told the media, adding, “The first thing he said to me was, ‘There’s already sanctions against them, and there’s just no recourse.’ But he still said, ‘Let me see what I can do.’”

Trump ended up tweeting a message asking Iran to spare Afkari, and according to White, he worked behind the scenes, too.

“At no point during this process did it look good… but I tried.” The UFC even opened the UFC Vegas 1o fight card with a tribute to Afkari, honoring the man White fought so hard for.

Notably, Bobby Green, who won his fight against Alan Patrick by unanimous decision, was so affected by the tribute that he could not continue his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping.