Ignoring Khabib Nurmagomedov, Gordon Ryan Equates Jon Jones to Georges St-Pierre

Not many fighters have come close to matching Georges St-Pierre’s legacy in MMA. But a select few are often mentioned in discussions, including UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov. As Jones prepares for potentially his final UFC fight, he has sought assistance from one of the greatest BJJ stars, Gordon Ryan. Thus, the BJJ star is well aware of the American fighter’s abilities. In a recent interview with Morning Kombat, he made the bold claim that Jon Jones belongs on the same level as George St Pierre while seemingly overlooking Khabib Nurmagomedov.

To solidify his status as the UFC’s GOAT, ‘The Eagle’ vigorously pursued a super-fight with GSP. Although it ultimately never materialized. In a similar quest, the current UFC heavyweight champion is now vying for the same recognition, with the potential to secure it through a victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 on November 11th.

Hence, the acknowledgment from Ryan must have undoubtedly warmed Jones’s heart. Yet it would have likely ruffled ‘The Eagle’s’ feathers.

Gordon Ryan hails Jon Jones as equal to George St Pierre snubbing Khabib Nurmagomedov

Ryan Gordon recently had an intriguing interview with Morning Kombat. Moreover, as expected, his training with Jones became a prominent topic of discussion.

During their conversation, Ryan shared his perspective on ‘Bones’. He stated that although Jones may not stand out in any specific aspect of MMA, his overall skills are on par with the likes of GSP, making for an interesting comparison.

“Jon [Jones] is a lot like [George St Pierre]. He’s not the best wrestler in the world, He’s not the best striker in the world, he’s not the best at jiu-jitsu in the world but when it’s time to put things all together. Just like George, he does it better than anybody else in the world. So, if you get a high-level wrestler, he’s gonna lose a wrestling match. But when it’s time to actually fight, he’s better than anybody else in the world.“

Ryan suggests that Jon Jones may not excel in individual disciplines. But he truly shines when all these skills are combined, giving him a significant edge over other fighters.

Similarly, back in 2020, GSP shared his perspective on the same topic. While he recognized Jones as one of the best fighters in the modern era, he also made sure to include Nurmagomedov in the conversation.

GSP can’t choose between Nurmagomedov and Jones

‘The Eagle‘ has maintained an unblemished record throughout his career, sparking debates about being the GOAT. However, Jones’ recent UFC heavyweight title victory now makes him a champion in two divisions, an achievement Nurmagomedov never accomplished.

Consequently, both fighters possess compelling cases for the title of UFC GOAT. Georges St-Pierre, frequently celebrated as one of the UFC’s all-time greats, shared his perspective on this matter during an interview with TMZ.

GSP acknowledged that Royce Gracie set the tone for MMA in the early days. Later in the conversation, he also pointed out that fighters like Jones and Nurmagomedov are now carrying the torch in the modern era. He said:

“Jon Jones is there. I believe that Jon Jones in the modern-day era is the best guy. There’s also Khabib, who could be there. There’s a lot of guys.“

Established fighters like Nurmagomedov and Jones aspire to join the same echelon as GSP, a testament to the Canadian’s remarkable legacy and achievements in the sport. With Nurmagomedov retired and Jones approaching the twilight of his career, the debate over the UFC GOAT is resurfacing.