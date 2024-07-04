Jon Jones’ 525-Lb Squat Impresses Jake Paul and Chuck Norris Amidst Injury Recovery

Following his last UFC bout against Cyril Gane in March of 2023, Jon Jones has remained inactive on the bench. Despite the grueling pectoral tear that rendered ‘Bones’ out of competition, it looks like the American might be back soon, as he posted a workout clip on Instagram. Already on the grind set, Jones is back in the gym squatting over 500lbs, leaving the online community in awe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bony (@jonnybones)

Several prominent personalities including the Hollywood action star, Chuck Norris, MMA influencer Helen Yee, and YouTuber turned boxer, Jake Paul were dumbstruck to see the ‘GOAT’ed superstar going three reps of 525lbs!

Contrary to his outlandish behavior, Jake Paul was seen complimenting the former light heavyweight champion with a simple comment.

“W.”

Norris expressed his desire to see the fighter back in the octagon as soon as possible, wishing him all the best.

“Looking strong, my friend. Can’t wait to see you back in the Octagon!

Notable MMA influencer Helen Yee tagged Jones’ trainer, Jordan Chavez, with a clapping hands emoji, lauding his effort to help the champion get back in the cage.

Fan-favorite heavyweight Chris Barnett also joined the party, relaying his astonishment in words.

“Shhhhhhhhhiiiiiiiiiidddddd.”

Unfortunately, the comment section also had a few critics, including powerlifter Nick Best, who shared a few words of advice for the 36-year-old, while BJJ world champion Gordon Ryan poked fun at him.

“Hey bud. On box squats (which are great) just barely touch the box. Sitting completely on it with the weight puts all the pressure on your lower spine. Just want to see you win!!!”

“This is Ai generated. Everyone here knows those little legs ain’t moving that heavy as weight.”

Surprisingly, through the same Instagram post, Jones revealed that he has only 18 weeks to hone his sword and get ready. With such a declaration hinting at a possible matchup later this year, fans are unable to keep their excitement in check.

‘Bones’ confirms his UFC return in MSG

Putting a full stop to all the retirement rumors, Jones revealed that he will return to the UFC in 2024. Desiring the former heavyweight champion and the greatest 265-pounder, Stipe Miocic as his next opponent, the heavyweight champion confirmed that he will exact his plans on November 9th when the UFC bandwagon heads to the mecca of combat sports, Madison Square Garden.

While Jones initially revealed his plans to a fan in his Instagram comments, it soon led to a viral Reddit post before a popular MMA page spread the news further. Finally, ‘Bones’ will have his dream match and the community will get a barnburner of a fight with Miocic aiming for a comeback after a devastating loss to Francis Ngannou.