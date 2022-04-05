“That’s a Rock vs Stone Cold matchup” – Chael Sonnen says Nate Diaz and Jake Paul could be the next big fight in UFC

Chael Sonnen suggested that Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul will be like the multi-million dollar professional fight.

MMA veteran Jake Shields recently said his long-time teammate Diaz could box Paul, even if the money is right. Similar to wrestling legend in WWE between The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. In the Beyond the Fight program, Sonnen commented:

“Jake Shields is exploring the possibility of Nate Diaz and Jake Paul. And that’s the similarity of Rock against Stone Cold when you come down with who’s the biggest star, who needs who more. That’s your partner. And if you can get a big name for you – you get a big name calling you on Twitter – you get a co-ordinator call on the other side, and they tell you the name to go by, ‘My God! This boy is great. That will lift me up. That will give me a chance. ‘”

“Nate Diaz, after all, is one of the biggest stars in the whole war. Time. But Jake Paul offers something special. ”

The Fight

Jake Paul predicted how a fight between him and Nate Diaz would play out 🔮 pic.twitter.com/QxkeHXgYyJ — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) April 18, 2021



Sonnen praised Paul for his successful work on YouTube and a large number of followers. He also returned to the event of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. which took place in November 2020 and reportedly gained more than 1.6 million purchases per view.

He pointed out that the pay-per-view was successful not only because of Tyson and Jones, but also because of Paul who fought with the undercard. Similarly, Sonnen recalled Diaz’s last UFC fight, which took place in June 2021 against Leon Edward. He revealed that before, during, and after the loss of Edward, Diaz received unwavering support from fans.

Watch Chael Sonnen authorize Diaz-Paul fight in the video below:

Josh Thomson believes Nate Diaz is unlikely to re-sign with the UFC

On the Weighing In podcast, former UFC heavyweight Josh Thomson discussed Nate Diaz’s future. ‘Punk’ believes Diaz – who has only one fight left on his UFC contract – will not sign with the UFC again and may retire after his next UFC fight. Thomson says:

“I don’t think [Diaz] will ever sign again. I think he’ll go down at sunset and do his own thing. You have kids now, man, trying to do what Kayla Harrison is doing. Do that Smart play by Nate.”

The consensus that the Stockton-born player could face YouTube star Jake Paul in a highly profitable boxing match after parting ways with the UFC.

