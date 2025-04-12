Ilia Topuria Confident He Can Force Islam Makhachev to Tap to Any Submission of His Choice

If Ilia Topuria could get one over on Islam Makhachev in a potential fight, the consensus dictates that his method be simple. Catch the lightweight with something clean and score a highlight-reel knockout. Makes sense, right? Well, not according to Topuria.

In his mind, beating Makhachev doesn’t come down to just landing a bomb—it’s about having options. All the options. Whether it’s a knockout, a submission, or dragging him into deep waters, Topuria believes he can get it done however he wants.

In fact, he’s so confident, he even claims he could force Islam to tap to any submission he chooses—and yes, even if Khabib is watching cageside.

Topuria, widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound boxer in the UFC, has scored as many as five KOs in his UFC career, two of which came against legends like former featherweight champions Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway in a calendar year.

However, his grappling pedigree is just as legit. He began training in Greco-Roman wrestling at the age of six alongside his brother, Alex in Georgia and continued until 2012 before moving to Spain.

After relocating to Spain, he transitioned into mixed martial arts and earned a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. His first seven career finishes came by submission. This solid foundation in both wrestling and jiu-jitsu has made him a versatile threat in the octagon.​

So, Topuria being rather bullish on his grappling abilities against Makhachev doesn’t come as a surprise.

“I would take him close to Khabib. I would submit him closer to Khabib, Khabib used to take people on his shoulder, slam them down and talk to Dana. This is how I feel, I feel like I can submit him with a D’arce, which one is your favourite?”, he said, throwing a direct challenge at Islam.

“I truly believe that I submit him with a d’arce or whatever. Tell me which one which one is your favorite”, the Spaniard reiterated.

Unfortunately, in order for any of this to happen, a contract needs to be signed first. However, Islam seems to be waiting for UFC 315’s welterweight title fight between Belal Muhmmad vs Jack Della Madallena to see if he can make a move to 170 lbs.

Topuria won’t settle for #1 contender

Topuria’s next move is crystal clear—he wants a shot at the lightweight title, and he’s not interested in taking the long way there.

“There’s no way I have to fight to be the number one contender. I have to fight directly for the belt”, he asserted, noting that was the promise the UFC made him when he vacated the featherweight title.

The undefeated featherweight champ is waiting on the UFC to make it happen, ideally sometime this summer or maybe September.

But since Makhachev seems to be dodging the fight for now, it is making the June timeline for the International Fight Week unlikely. So what’s next?

According to Topuria, either Makhachev defends the lightweight belt against him, or he moves up to welterweight, leaving Topuria and Charles Oliveira to scrap for the vacant title.