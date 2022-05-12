“UFC got me on ice for a year now; Send a contract. It’s time” – Nate Diaz cranks up the pressure on UFC to book fight against Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler drew the attention of Nate Diaz after his vicious head kick knockout of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274.

Nate Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC) stated he’d like to fight Chandler (23-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC) after putting Ferguson to sleep with a front kick to the jaw early in the second round in Phoenix.

On Twitter, the two chirped back and forth. However, Diaz made possibly his most clear statement about his desire to schedule the final fight of his UFC contract.

“UFC got me on ice for a year now,” “Chandlers obviously ready to fight send a contract it’s time.” – Diaz tweeted.

UFC got me on ice for a year now chandlers obviously ready to fight send a contract it’s time pic.twitter.com/YJBWEu790F — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 10, 2022

Diaz had previously proposed a welterweight fight on July 30 after Chandler proposed a “quick turn around” in which he would “spin your head on its axis,” referring to Diaz.

Diaz wants Chandler Fight. Demands contract!

Diaz has only fought ten times in the last ten years, going 4-6 after a three-fight winning streak in 2011-2012. In March 2016, he submitted Conor McGregor in a short-notice fight at UFC 196. Later that year, he was defeated by a majority decision.

Diaz then took a three-year break before returning in August 2019 to victory against former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. Later that year, he lost the “BMF” bout to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244. At UFC 263, he lost a decision against Leon Edwards in June 2021.

A matchmaking board in the UFC’s Las Vegas offices was caught on tape ahead of UFC 274, showing a fight between Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) for UFC 276 on July 2.

Dana White, the president of the UFC, said the matchup is hypothetical but one he’d want to see.

If that doesn’t happen, the promotion may have a new target in Diaz and Chandler, who both seem interested in fighting.

Also Read: Conor McGregor mocks Tony Ferguson with a McNuggets joke following loss to Michael Chandler