UFC 287: Where and How to Watch Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya?

The wait for Miami fans is over as we enter the fight week for UFC 287. UFC returns to Miami and we have a stacked card for us. It’s going to be a long night of fights as we have the main card, prelims, and early prelims as well. The card will be headlined by Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira as the fight for the middleweight championship of the world. Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns will fight at 170 pounds and the winner will be in a great spot. The fans are wondering where and how to watch UFC 287.

UFC 287 is a card where all the names on the main card are fan favorites. The epic night of fighting takes place in Miami after many years.

UFC 287: Where and How to watch

UFC 287 will be live on Saturday, April 8th 2023 in Miami-Dade Arena, Miami, Florida, United States. The Main card will start at 10 PM EST as people around the world would be ready to see an epic middleweight fight between two of the best fighters in the world.

UFC fans can also watch the event on ESPN and ESPN+ with a subscription of $79.99. UFC Fight Pass is where all the events are available for the fans. The subscription would cost $9.99 on a monthly basis and fans can watch and rewatch all their favorite fights.

Threw the first pitch…didn’t miss 😅⚾️ pic.twitter.com/6bw12nykVB — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 4, 2023

Fans in the UK can watch the event live on BT Sports. MMA enthusiasts in Australia can watch the streaming on Kayo.

The fights other than the main and co main event to look out for are Kevin Holland vs Santiago Ponzinibbio. Holland is an exciting fighter and will face the veteran. Raul Rosas Jr is just 18 years old and the youngest to enter the UFC octagon.

A lot of buzz goes around this fighter as he will try and impress the UFC and the fans. Rob Font and Adrian Yanez is 135 pound banger to look forward to. The winner of this fight will land in a good spot going ahead.

Will Jorge Masvidal retire?

Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal became a star when he returned to the octagon. He got three impressive wins against Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz.

“This could be the last one. If I lose, I’m pretty much calling it quits” Jorge Masvidal on UFC Countdown #UFC287 pic.twitter.com/WkNjnVQv0K — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 3, 2023

A win for Masvidal can definitely get him a title shot against Leon Edwards with the backstory. Dana White says Colby Covington is next in line, but things change fast in the UFC. The champ Leon Edwards is looking forward to facing Masvidal as he will hope to extract revenge for a three piece and a soda.

A loss for Gambred could mean that he decides to retire. Jorge Masvidal can’t get a title shot after losing to Gilbert Burns, and he has been doing the sport for 20 long years now. He has an amazing business in Gamebred fighting and has his hands full.

