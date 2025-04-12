Ilia Topuria Feels Dana White’s Not Excited to Throw Him in with Oliveira or Poirier, Wants Islam Makhachev Next

As the UFC decides who to give the lightweight title shot next, the Ilia Topuria fandom’s anxiety levels are reaching a fever pitch. But the champion believes he’s done enough to secure the 155 lbs title fight and is happy to push the narrative about it being the only fight that makes sense for him.

The champion, Islam Makhachev’s team, has outright dismissed the Topuria fight, asserting that they weren’t interested in fighting yet another featherweight.

They have also pointed to the perceived need for Topuria to fight for a #1 contender’s spot before calling the shots in a division he just moved into.

Topuria, however, remains far from convinced. Having already declared that his move to vacate the featherweight title came, it was preceded by the UFC brass and Dana White’s promise at two-division glory, he now cited the lack of common sense in making him bat down the order.

Responding to a video of Islam’s mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov claiming he should be patient, Topuria told Patrick Bet-David that the 29-0 former fighter was rather myopic in his approach.

“He’s (Khabib) saying that I don’t deserve it, but he’s saying it from a figther’s perspective. But, as a promoter, it works a little bit different”, Topuria noted with conviction.

As a bona fide ticket seller, Topuria understands that a fight with Islam is the biggest feud the UFC could ignite in 2025- one that could rival Khabib’s own battle with Conor McGregor.

Except, with the versatility of skills on display, this would be a far more interesting and competitive bout.

Knowing he could have that if he waits just a little bit longer, Topuria also claims not wanting to go back to the grind of fighting a title contender like Dustin Poirier or Charles Oliveira- with whom he is having an online feud with at the moment.

“I don’t think so, that will be making a step back I think”, he said.

Ilia Topuria says he'll ask Islam Makhachev what his favourite submission is, and submit him with it in front of Khabib "D'Arce choke? I'm gonna submit you with that… I'll take him close to Khabib. I will submit him close to Khabib."

Topuria is also battling the allegations of being too greedy when the UFC has had a history of its biggest stars breaking the mold far too often

‘Why not me?’ questions Topuria

The PPV sales aside, Topuria believes it is almost like a fundamental right for a dominant champion to move up in weight and challenge for another title.

“Henry Cejudo… he moved up, he fought for the second belt, Conor, fought for the second belt….I can mention so many names that fought for that second belt. Why not me?” he asked.

Interestingly, the man whom Topuria defeated to win the featherweight title was coming off of a loss after making a move on Makhachev twice within 12 months.

However, Volkanovski’s failed attempts also meant that Islam has now faced a former featherweight champion twice in his four title defenses so far.

It’s why he seems uninterested in adding another to his legacy.

To add to the problem, Makhachev himself is looking to move up in weight. He will be keeping a close watch on the welterweight title fight at UFC 315 between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Madallena.

Should Madallena pull off the improbable, Islam is likely to abandon the lightweight division for a chance at 170 lbs glory, making way for Topuria to swoop in.