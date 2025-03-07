Ilia Topuria Teases ‘Unthinkable’ UFC Announcement, Fueling High Hopes for Islam Makhachev Showdown

In the years since Khabib Nurmagomedov’s monster clash with Conor McGregor, the UFC has been doing everything in its power to book its biggest super fight to date. And if Ilia Topuria’s social media post is anything to go by, they may be within touching distance of just that.

Undefeated finisher Topuria has been steadfast in his bid for a lightweight title charge since the end of last year. And late last month, he stunningly vacated his featherweight crown in a bid to make a championship charge against Islam Makhachev.

However, despite the Georgians’ pursuit, Makhachev seems less than interested in welcoming another challenge from a lower weight class. And for good reasons too. Makhachev has already defended his crown twice against 145lbers.

So, it may not be plain sailing for Topuria in a lightweight move. To complicate matters further for Topuria, who’s chomping at the bit for an immediate title charge, UFC boss Dana White has hinted he may have to earn his shot first and foremost.

Of note, Topuria has been tied to a potential debut opposite Charles Oliveira, something his management claims he’s not interested in.

A few days of silence had followed since then but now with this new post on X, Topuria is leading fans to believe he’s landed a dream fight with the Russian ace.

“When we announce it, you won’t believe it,” he tweeted to fanfare tonight. “Get ready.“, the former featherweight champion added, hinting at paperwork in progress.

When we announce it, you won’t believe it. Get ready. — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) March 6, 2025

“Gotta be Islam,” a user wrote claimed upon seeing the tweet, adding “Nothing else would be this big of an announcement.”

However, another user claimed Topuria might fighting a certain Irishman in a stunning return, writing, “It’s Mcgregor but I can’t see him showin’ up to fight.”

It should be noted that after McGregor’s se*ual assault case came to light, Topuria had refused to do business with someone like him.

its mcgregor but i cant see him showin up to fight — Gorilla (@Gorilla_G_) March 6, 2025

Meanwhile, some fans are already picking Topuria to dethrone Makhachev- if he actually lands the super clash. “If you face Makhacev, it might be the night when the king loses his throne,” A user on X predicted.

Boasting stunning unbeaten streaks, a matchup of Makhachev and Topuria is a truly mouth-watering pairing. As evenly matched as you can get in the sport, the pair are home to spectacular stopping abilities no matter where the fight goes.

Topuria backed to potentially KO Islam by former foe

Revered as a killer striker at featherweight, Topuria has the ability to stop Makhachev in a stunning victory, according to former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanivski.

Vying for his vacant championship in April at UFC 314, Volkanovski candidly claimed the Georgian could get the job done in brutal fashion.

“Ilia (Topuria) is a dangerous fighter and he can catch anyone,” Volkanovski told Ariel Helwani. “If he lands he could definitely knock him (Islam Makhachev) out.”, the Aussie fighter added.

Alexander Volkanovski believes Ilia Topuria is the biggest threat to knocking out Islam Makhachev: “Ilia is a dangerous fighter and he can catch anyone. If he lands he could definitely knock [Islam] out… But some have better chances than others, and Ilia has a better chance… pic.twitter.com/mg3hVy2gol — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) February 26, 2025

However, he’s not betting all his money on the same horse. “I think that’s gonna be hard to do,” Volkanovski continued.

“I think Islam’s a pretty safe fighter…But some have better chances than others. And Ilia has a better chance than most.”, he conceded, while still remaining undecided.

Speaking on his power from experience, Volkanovski can assure Makhachev with ease that he must watch his p’s and q’s if he tussles with Topuria next. Topuria, meanwhile, would do better to work on his grappling and wrestling, if he hopes to get anywhere close to 155 lbs gold.