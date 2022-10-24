“Wrestled a Grizzly to Save His Friend” – UFC Fighter, Dubbed Next Greatest by Joe Rogan, Praises College Wrestler for His Bravery
Anujit Vijayakumar
|Mon Oct 24 2022
155lbs UFC lightweight who was proclaimed by Joe Rogan as the UFC’s next greatest has taken to Twitter, for all the good reasons.
Kendall Cummings is a wrestler from Montana who wrestled a grizzly to save his friend ✊ if anyone has his contact info hit me up I’d love to reach out to him pic.twitter.com/B8OyCcgelP
— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 23, 2022
“Kendall Cummings is a wrestler from Montana who wrestled a grizzly to save his friend if anyone has his contact info hit me up I’d love to reach out to him.”
The young man that wrestled the bear to save his friend has a lot of medical debt and his mom is goin through cancer, if anyone is able to let’s raise some money for this legend https://t.co/KctJujBWeM
— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 24, 2022
“The young man that wrestled the bear to save his friend has a lot of medical debt and his mom is goin through cancer, if anyone is able to let’s raise some money for this legend”
Kendall Cummings and his bravery!
Terrance McKinney, tased by police, died twice, made UFC debut anyway and KOd his opponent in 7 seconds.
— (@WonderbreadMMA) June 12, 2021
Paddy Pimblett vs Terrance McKinney!
Paddy does everything on social media except acknowledge me calling him out. He wants a fight even has a date but refuses to accept a good fight just give him another jobber I guess ♂️
— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 8, 2022