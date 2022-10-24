“Wrestled a Grizzly to Save His Friend” – UFC Fighter, Dubbed Next Greatest by Joe Rogan, Praises College Wrestler for His Bravery

155lbs UFC lightweight who was proclaimed by Joe Rogan as the UFC’s next greatest has taken to Twitter, for all the good reasons.

Terrance McKinney has garnered the attention of martial arts fanatics, with his viral knockout in a mere seven seconds, of Matt Frevola, in what was his highly anticipated UFC debut.

The 155lbs lightweight prospect has taken to Twitter to ask for the internet’s guidance in helping him locate a man named Kendall Cummings, who was mauled by a Grizzly bear while rescuing his friend. An absolute warrior, through and through.

Kendall Cummings is a wrestler from Montana who wrestled a grizzly to save his friend ✊ if anyone has his contact info hit me up I’d love to reach out to him pic.twitter.com/B8OyCcgelP — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 23, 2022

McKinney tweeted-

“Kendall Cummings is a wrestler from Montana who wrestled a grizzly to save his friend if anyone has his contact info hit me up I’d love to reach out to him.”

The young man that wrestled the bear to save his friend has a lot of medical debt and his mom is goin through cancer, if anyone is able to let’s raise some money for this legend https://t.co/KctJujBWeM — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 24, 2022

Some of the responses to his post redirected him to a page that was raising funds for the wounded gladiator to cope with his expenses. ‘T-Wrecks’ has responded to the dialogue as well, encouraging his followers to donate.

“The young man that wrestled the bear to save his friend has a lot of medical debt and his mom is goin through cancer, if anyone is able to let’s raise some money for this legend”

Kendall Cummings and his bravery!

Kendall Cummings’ actions are a testament to his character. Seldom do people risk their life and health for someone else, let alone to this extent. Furthermore, considering he was in an altercation with a Grizzly Bear makes the incident all the more terrifying.

However, Joe Rogan has provided a detailed analysis of how to deal with any scenarios that indulge the presence of a grizzly bear. It might also give you an idea of just how petrifying someone like Khabib Nurmagomedov and his Dagestani clan is.

‘T-Wrecks’ is not afraid to speak up about any topic or to anyone. He has now become a fan favorite in his own right, due to the aggression, passion, and elaborate skillset he brings.

Terrance McKinney, tased by police, died twice, made UFC debut anyway and KOd his opponent in 7 seconds. — (@WonderbreadMMA) June 12, 2021

Not to forget, Terance McKinney’s story is a testament to his larger-than-life character. The 28-year-old at one point in his life was legally declared, before being brought back to life. His story is essentially one that personifies the phrase from rags to riches.

Paddy Pimblett vs Terrance McKinney!

With McKinney winning his last fight, the American has proceeded to actively campaign for an elite-level contest against the hottest prospect in a stacked lightweight division, Paddy Pimblett.

Paddy does everything on social media except acknowledge me calling him out. He wants a fight even has a date but refuses to accept a good fight just give him another jobber I guess ‍♂️ — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 8, 2022

Pimblett has now secured himself a fight against Jared Gordon, on December 10th, at UFC282! Terrance McKinney will have to find another formidable opponent elsewhere, in his quest for a lightweight ranking.

However, make no mistake, this is a contest that will come to fruition, sooner rather than later!