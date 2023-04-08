Despite Losing $2M Last Time, Drake Bets ‘Big’ on Israel Adesanya to Avenge Loss Against Alex Pereira at UFC 287

Drake, the Canadian rapper, is known for his love of sports and his penchant for making bets on various events. He’s been known to place large wagers on basketball games, football matches, and even UFC fights. But his latest bet is perhaps his most daring yet. Despite losing $2 million in a previous bet, Drake is betting big on Israel Adesanya to avenge his loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 287.

Former middleweight UFC champion Israel Adesanya will look to regain his title against old rival Alex Pereira inside the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Drake has a good feeling that ‘The Last Stylebender’ will succeed in exacting his retribution.

How much did Drake bet on Israel Adesanya?

Drake often wagers huge money on major UFC fights. Similarly, he bet on Adesanya last year in November to defeat Pereira. However, ‘The Last Stylebender’ came up short in the fight. Thus, losing Drake around $2 million.

Nevertheless, the Canadian rapper still has faith in the former UFC champion. Ahead of his rematch with Pereira at UFC 287, Drake has wagered $400k on Adesanya to win via a knockout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

He has bet an additional $500k on ‘The Last Stylebender’ to win the fight. It is interesting to note that if Adesanya wins via knockout, his triumph would payout Drake over $1.8 million.

Adesanya, after noticing the post, commented on it with a wolf emoji. On the good side, Drake’s bet would surely motivate the former champion in his fight. However, Drake is infamous for his ‘curse’, since most of the fighters he wagers on end up losing the fight. Hence, it remains to be seen what happens this time.

Adesanya prepares for his biggest challenge at UFC 287

In his UFC career, ‘The Last Stylebender’ has taken part in some of the biggest battles. UFC 287, though, could be his toughest test so far. Not only because Adesanya needs to regain his crown. But his legacy will also be significantly impacted by this battle.

During their Glory Kickboxing days, Adesanya had suffered defeat to Alex Pereira in two fights. Although ‘The Last Stylebender’ believed he would never have to confront his troubled history, he was mistaken.

When Pereira made his UFC debut in 2021, he immediately made a big impression by impressively winning back-to-back fights. He received a championship opportunity last year despite having only three victories under his belt. finally overcame Adesanya at UFC 281 and became the new champion.

For years, Adesanya gave the middleweight class the impression that he was unbeatable. But ‘Poatan’ seemed to have his number. Now the outcome of the rematch will decide the faith of both fighters in the UFC. Thus, it is an important bout for both middleweight combatants.

What are your predictions for the rematch? What do you guys think about Drake’s bet?