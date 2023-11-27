“Make It $420,000,000”: Fans React as Nate Diaz Ignores PFL’s Jake Paul Fight Deal Multiple Times

One of the biggest stories in the world of MMA was confirmed earlier this month. After months of speculation, the PFL acquired rival MMA promotion Bellator. This move was hailed by many as being extremely good news for all the fighters. However, the success of the new entity will depend a lot on their ability to attract good talent and put on great fights.

Advertisement

In 2023, the PFL has signed a few big names in the world of combat sports. Chiefly, Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou among others were acquired by the promotion. While neither have fought in the PFL yet, founder Donn Davis has just the right opponent in mind for Jake Paul.

The PFL and Davis have been pursuing Nate Diaz for a while now. Davis has even put forth multiple standing offers in front of Diaz. Most recently while speaking to Ariel Helwani, Davis stated that the PFL has a standing offer of $10-$15 million for Nate Diaz to take on Jake Paul in an MMA fight.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for the PFL as well as Jake Paul, Diaz is not too interested in this offer. Needless to say, PFL’s generous offer incited a few hilarious reactions from fans. Let’s take a look at some of the best reactions to PFL’s offer.

One fan said, “PFL loves losing money.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/VincenzoPala/status/1728837242901389454?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Another fan added, “He should take that before the bankruptcy of PFL”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JerryMather999/status/1728893376186233259?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement



A fan commented on a way to get Diaz to accept the fight, “Make it $420,000,000 he’ll do it no hesitation.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/givezerofx/status/1728837303555244052?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



“PFL is basically begging Nate to fight for them lol embarrassing”– added another fan

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Dyl168/status/1728838693757350356?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Let’s take a closer look at the possibility of Nate Diaz vs Jake Paul in the PFL.

Will we see Nate Diaz take on Jake Paul for $15 million in the PFL?

After their boxing match earlier this year, Paul and Diaz agreed to a rematch in MMA. Since then Paul has been accusing Diaz of ducking a fight and passing up on extremely lucrative contracts. Diaz on the other hand has responded on Twitter saying he is ready to fight at any time.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cwi7OUXIgie/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



However, Diaz is someone who values loyalty very highly. Despite being a free agent, Diaz’s loyalty still lies with the UFC and it is hard to imagine him competing for another promotion. He has on multiple occasions slandered the PFL on Twitter as well.

The common consensus is that Diaz wants to fight Paul in MMA. However, as long as it is under the PFL banner it will not happen irrespective of the money offered to him.