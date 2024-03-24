Sean Strickland Mocks UFC Heartthrob Nina Marie Daniele’s Appearance, Offers Hilarious Suggestions

The noted UFC content creator, Nina Marie Daniele, may have interviewed several UFC fighters. But she probably has some special connection with the noted former UFC middleweight champ, Sean Strickland. The two have appeared in multiple YouTube interviews to date. It won’t be wrong to say that the Nina-Strickland interviews entertain fans a lot more than the other ones. They have also admitted that they share a pretty strong bond of friendship. Recently, Strickland addressed his Instagram story to Nina as a mark of their friendship.

Advertisement

But most fans are well aware of Strickland’s nature. He has often made them laugh with his unique comments. The recent Instagram story that ‘Tarzan’ addressed to Nina may be taken as a similar example of a hilarious Sean Strickland act. It showcased Strickland helping his friend Nina in choosing a helmet for herself if she decides to buy a motorcycle in the future.

Advertisement

Most fans may have already recognized the model of the helmet ‘Tarzan’ chose for Nina. It closely resembles the headgear of the female variant of ‘Predator’ showcased in the 2022 movie, ‘Prey’. Hence, it’s quite apparent that Strickland was deriding Nina’s appearance in good humor with this Instagram update. Strickland might be having all the fun outside the ring, but several fans may be interested in knowing about his UFC affairs as well.

Sean Strickland is currently chasing a rematch with Dricus Du Plessis

The UFC 297 main event bifurcated the UFC fanbase. The UFC boss, Dana White, and the scores of Strickland’s fans judged him as the clear victor of the fight. But, the ringside judges awarded the fight to his South African rival, Dricus Du Plessis, which signaled the end of his UFC middleweight title reign.

‘Stillknocks’ went on to call out the noted Israel Adesanya after his victory. The previous beef between the two also indicates that ‘Izzy’ might be the next one to fight Du Plessis for the UFC middleweight gold. But Strickland isn’t ready to give up. He feels he deserves an immediate rematch against Du Plessis due to the close fight that he had.

Advertisement

Strickland’s South African rival also put out an ‘X’ update, recently mentioning that he was ready to accept his demand. So currently the UFC authorities stand as the only barrier which is preventing ‘Tarzan’ from getting his rematch-wish fulfilled. But with both the parties agreeing to the fight now, Dana White may decide to “run it back” in Strickland’s words.