Brock Lesnar Daughter: Amidst WWE Exit ‘Beast’ Finds Comfort in His Daughter’s Victory

Brock Lesnar is a freak of nature. His sheer power and explosiveness are unusual for someone his size. It is these exact characteristics that made him a name to be feared in both WWE and the UFC. ‘The Beast Incarnate’ seems to have passed on these abilities to his 21-year-old daughter, Mya Lesnar. The 2002-born has had several videos of her prowess in shot-put go viral. This time around, a picture of father and daughter hugging broke Instagram.

Mark Rigney is a professional photographer based out of Los Angeles, California. Rigney takes photos of college athletes during sporting events.

One of his most recent posts saw Brock Lesnar embrace his daughter after she won gold yet again in a shot-put competition:

“Brock Lesnar hugs his daughter Mya after her win in the women’s shot put. She put up a throw of 19.07m.”

Take a look at the photo:



Brock Lesnar’s daughter Mya Lesnar is a shot put athlete for Colorado State. Her 19.07m throw helped her win gold at the Don Kirby Invitational. The apple sure does not fall far from the tree. Mya Lesnar seems to have the same championship caliber in her that brought her father so much fame and success.

The WWE replaced Brock Lesnar with LA Knight in the WWE intro amidst legal trouble with Vince McMahon

Brock Lesnar was an integral part of the WWE and appeared in the intro. However, as fans noticed, the former 3x WWE Universal Champion is not in the intro anymore.

The last few weeks have been tough for ‘The Beast Incarnate’ fans as trouble surrounding a lawsuit against Vince McMahon soured his relationship with the WWE. The organization even went to the extent of removing him from their intro. This move came as a shock to fans who could not comprehend the change.

The legal issues reportedly even scrapped the plans for Lesnar to make a return to the WWE ring. The lawsuit has severed relationships between the management and Brock Lesnar.

Fans are now just hoping the legal issues are solved so they can see ‘The Beast Incarnate’ return to the famed WWE ring that he called home for so many years.