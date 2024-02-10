“I’m Grateful for Him”: Jon Jones Evaluates Andrew Tate’ Fighting Skills & Applauds For His Impact on Men and Women

Jon Jones has given his stamp of approval to Andrew Tate. Not many people love the controversial social media influencer. However, he still garners millions of views on his video and continues to make content despite the backlash. Tate’s controversial views on women and society have got him into a lot of trouble. Recently, UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones appreciated the effort Tate takes when asked about him in an interview posted on Instagram.

Andrew Tate is a former KickBoxing World Champion and has a lot of fights under his belt. During an interview with MMA Uncensored, Bones gave his opinions about Tate:

“I haven’t seen too much of his actual work. But he looks pretty solid. I’m just proud of the person he’s trying to be….He’s trying to help men and woman think outside the box….I’m grateful for him”

Although Jon Jones had not watched Andrew Tate fight, he was proud of him for what he was doing. He believes Tate encourages men and women.

Although he does say certain things that do not sit well with people, Jones believes anyone who shares knowledge with people for free should be appreciated.

Meanwhile, the UFC heavyweight champion also has some preferences regarding his next opponent.

Jon Jones wants to fight Francis Ngannou in an MMA cage, not a boxing ring

Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou is the fight all MMA fans want. However, Ngannou left the UFC and joined the PFL, making it almost impossible for the fight to be set up.

In the same interview, when asked about a potential fight against Francis Ngannou, ‘Bones’ had this to say:

“I’d absolutely love to fight Francis Ngannou. I’ve never been a huge boxer, so I would like to fight Francis in an MMA match opposed to fighting him in a boxing ring.”

Jon Jones has always made it clear that fighting Francis Ngannou is something he wants to do. However, the UFC and PFL will have to come to an agreement for that to happen.

Currently, UFC fighters are not allowed to fight outside the organization, the only exception being Conor McGregor fighting Floyd Mayweather.

However, if a cross-over event with the PFL and UFC comes to fruition, Jones may be able to fight Ngannou to determine the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’.