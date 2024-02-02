“F*cking Sad”: Team Khabib Nurmagomedov Faces Terrible Days After Losing Rising Star, Fans Share Grief

Khabib Nurmagomedov is the star prospect from Eagle’s MMA—an MMA gym that had the privilege of getting Khabib’s late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov as the coach. Eagle’s MMA has been synonymous with producing and training some of the best talent not just in Dagestan but in the world. However, according to reports, an unfathomable tragedy has struck Eagle’s MMA and one of its pupils, Magomedrasul Mutaev.

Advertisement

Magomedrasul Mutaev was a 21-year-old aspiring MMA fighter who had one professional fight to his name. Unfortunately, according to recent reports, he was shot dead in Makhachkala, the capital city of Dagestan. The disturbing incident was caught on CCTV and a warrant for the arrest of 19-year-old Dagestan native Nadyrkhan Kadyrkhanov has now been put out.

In November of last year, Mutaev made his professional mixed martial arts debut under the Fight Nights Global banner, defeating Elgun Yusibov by unanimous decision. On February 23, Mutaev was scheduled to make his second appearance in the promotion, facing Keyvan Rezaei.

Advertisement

Ironically, it is very rare to hear of such incidents, especially from Khabib Nurmagomedov’s hometown. Redcorner.mma shared the news on Instagram, which evoked strong reactions from fans.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C2yfEnzJNy2/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



One fan said, “I hope they catch him and hand him over to the gym…..”

Another fan said, “Poor soul. Over something so petty I reckon.”

“That’s really sad.”- commented a fan.

Advertisement

Another fan commented saying, “Goes to show it doesn’t matter how much jujitsu you got. Best not run your mouth.”

“Rip that f**king sad”- commented a distraught fan.

Mutaev was one of the many talented and potential future world champions in Nurmagomedov’s roster of students. The Eagle continues to preach his exceptional MMA knowledge among his students and several of them are coming out as strong contenders in the UFC.

A closer look at the next possible UFC champion under Khabib Nurmagomedov and Eagle’s MMA

After waiting for months of calling out the UFC and Dana White, Umar Nurmagomedov finally has a fight lined up. The 28-year-old is Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin and highly touted to be the next UFC champion from their gym. Umar is undefeated with a record of 16-0 and competes in the UFC’s bantamweight division. Unfortunately, the 28-year-old is injury prone and has had to spend a significant amount of time on the sidelines nursing his injuries.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1B1oEXrhUO/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



He most recently secured a win against Raoni Barcelos in January 2023. The common consensus is that if Nurmagomedov is able to secure a win in March and secure a win or two more in 2024, he will guarantee himself a title shot in the 135-pound division. For years now, Khabib and his team have been touting Umar as the next champion in the UFC. Will he realise his full potential? Only time will tell.