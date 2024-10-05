Khalil Rountree Is Something Alex Pereira Has Never Seen Before, Says UFC Legend

Khalil Rountree is about to step into the spotlight, and MMA legend Demetrious Johnson believes he’s bringing something Alex Pereira has never faced before. In a recent breakdown of the upcoming fight, Johnson shared his thoughts on how the matchup will unfold and why Rountree holds an edge not just over Pereira, but also against the other opponents he’s faced.

Johnson joins a growing chorus of athletes who think Rountree is poised to shock the world this weekend at UFC 307 and come out on top. And with all eyes on the octagon, fans are eager to see if Rountree can deliver on the hype and pull off a stunning upset.

Now, Johnson’s YouTube channel is a treasure trove of information for all MMA fans where the ‘Mighty Mouse’ regularly conducts interviews and breakdowns of fights using his decades of experience in combat sports.

Ahead of this weekend’s event, he made his pick for the title fight.

“My gut is telling me that Khalil Rountree is going to shock the world. I think Khalil Rountree’s approach to Alex Pereira this fight is going to be something Alex has not seen before. So for that my gut is telling me I am going to go with Khalil Rountree.”

Johnson went on to add that Rountree has chosen the toughest way to get a win by agreeing to now shoot for takedowns. ‘Mighty’ believes that as long as Rountree can neutralize the leg kicks and instill a fear of takedowns, he can get the job done against Pereira.

It is worth noting that Rountree is on a five fight win streak with four of those wins coming via stoppages. Therefore, he plans to continue that and has agreed to a no takedown policy against Pereira.

Rountree’s no-takedown policy against Poatan

Rountree and Pereira are on for the light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 307 this Saturday night, and it’s shaping up to be an exciting matchup between two strikers. While some have speculated whether the American might resort to wrestling, he made it clear at the UFC 307 media day that he plans to stick to his striking game.

“I want to set the record straight,” Rountree said.

“Don’t expect anything different just because it’s a title shot. I’m a striker, and I’m going to fight like one.”

He acknowledged that if things go sideways, he might have to adjust, but his game plan remains unchanged.

As an underdog, Rountree is confident he can not only beat Pereira but also score a knockout. “I want to be known as the more dangerous fighter,” he stated. With a five-fight winning streak, including four knockouts, fans should watch out for Rountree’s power!