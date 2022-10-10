“What the F**k”: Conor McGregor’s Shocking 4 Second Knockout in 2011 Stuns Fans, Who See Uncanny Parallels to Jose Aldo’s Defeat

Conor McGregor rose to global stardom in 2015, when he knocked out the then ‘pound for pound’ king, Jose Aldo in 13 seconds!

Knocking out Aldo propelled Conor McGregor to fame. It earned him credibility and a reputation for being one of the finest martial artists on the planet.

His ‘coup de grace’ had left fans in a frenzy. Interestingly, the fans have now noticed an uncanny resemblance between the Irishman’s knockout of Aldo, and an earlier knockout against Paddy Doherty in his esteemed career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CombaTalk (@combatalk)

Also read: Conor McGregor’s Twitter Rival Instructs Islam Makhachev to ‘Go Full Throttle’ Before His Fight Against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

Conor McGregor’s step-back left hook counter is arguably the superlative tool in his artillery!

McGregor’s left hand is a lethal weapon, and arguably the greatest tool in his varied arsenal. The 34-year-old’s contest with Doherty lasted four seconds, and in retrospect, was a prophecy of things to come.

The ‘Notorious’ one can be seen facing Doherty in the middle of the octagon. The Southpaw then steps and leans back. He checks a right hand from Doherty, before landing his patented left hook. Remind you of another similar knockout?

12/12/2015 Conor McGregor (+175 KO/TKO) knocks out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds It was Aldo’s 1st loss since 11/26/05 pic.twitter.com/I6cgf7pERX — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) December 12, 2021

Jose Aldo being put to sleep occurred in a similar manner. When the Brazilian rushed in to land a ‘1-2’ on the ‘Notorious’ one, McGregor stepped back, before checking his right hand, and landing the left of his own. Suffice it to say, Aldo was faceplanted and knocked out stiff.

Fans have reacted to the knockout, astonished, regarding it as a premonition of things to come.

Also read: Conor McGregor Releases Fresh Sparring Video After Calling Out Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Close Acquaintance for a ‘Friendly’ Spar

The ‘Notorious’ one’s return!

Since the bout that elevated his name, McGregor’s stock has not gone down once. Not even the recurring losses has hurt his stature in combat sports.

Highly touted as the money fight in all combat sports, there are numerous names, itching for a pound of flesh from Conor McGregor. Reports now suggest that the premiere entertainer is slated for a return, early next year, with his opponent rumored to be Justin Gaethje.

Also read: Fans Demand Hasbulla vs. Conor McGregor After “Mini Khabib” Gets a Multi-Year Contract With the UFC