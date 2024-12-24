Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor Expected to Be Scheduled for July-September 2025 Fight in India: Reports

Conor McGregor and Jake Paul are reportedly squaring off in a boxing ring—and it could happen in India in the second half of 2025, according to ESPN journalist Salvator Rodriguez. This would clash with his plans of getting back into the octagon this year but it would appear the Paul boxing event is taking precedence.

⚠️⚠️⚠️ Sources: Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor on the table for july, august or september 2025 in India. pic.twitter.com/8EnwQRpkd8 — Salvador Rodriguez (@ChavaESPN) December 23, 2024

This revelation comes on the heels of McGregor addressing fight rumors on Twitter a few days ago. He had dismissed reports of a matchup with UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, instead confirming he was in ‘preliminary agreements’ with the Ambani family to face Jake’s brother, Logan Paul, in a boxing exhibition in India.

“I have agreed,” McGregor tweeted, adding that his focus will then shift back to MMA.

India seems to hold a unique appeal for McGregor, who earlier this year congratulated Anant Ambani on his wedding via Instagram Stories. Now, with talks reportedly involving the Ambanis, one of the richest families on the planet with connections to Hollywood and pop stars, it would appear this is going to be quite an event.

Conor McGregor congratulating Anant Ambani pic.twitter.com/bVwPjUyIqf — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) July 14, 2024

Both McGregor and Paul are known for their polarizing personalities and ability to draw massive audiences, making this potential matchup a must-watch.

This comes as a shock to fans who have been seeing ‘The Notorious‘ constantly talk about Logan Paul being his next opponent. However, ‘The Problem Child’ makes more sense as an opponent for McGregor, rather than his older brother.

Jake vs. Conor bigger than Logan vs. Conor

McGregor has been loudly proclaiming that his next fight will be against Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition, but so far, it’s been a one-sided conversation. ‘The Maverick’ hasn’t confirmed anything, leaving fans to wonder if McGregor’s boasts are premature.

It’s Drago Vs Blago. I too will be calculated and precise. https://t.co/VwS2XXsiav — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 20, 2024

And with WWE’s new Netflix deal, it would seem Logan is going to be busy showcasing his skills in the squared circle in 2025. Pro-wrestling schedules are rather demanding by nature and even with the leniency the company might grant Logal, it simply won’t be enough to prepare a camp and train for a fight with McGregor.

This is why, Jake Paul feels like the more logical opponent. The younger Paul brother has stayed active in the ring, building a legitimate boxing résumé against names like Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, Nate Diaz, and most recently Mike Tyson.

‘The Problem Child’ has experience fighting former UFC champions but none of them have been active. Well, that seems to be the case for this fight as well since it will mark McGregor’s first fight since his leg injury in 2021.

Regardless, he is simply seen as a more legitimate threat to the former UFC champion.