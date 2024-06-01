Influencer Bradley Martyn Asserts Superiority Over Logan Paul in MMA Challenge: “Eventually Do the UFC”

Confident in his size and strength, YouTuber/bodybuilder Bradley Martin seems to have the stomach to get in the cage with internet sensation Logan Paul. His inexperience isn’t keeping him from speaking his mind, as Martin, during one of his conversations, uncovered his desire to take on Paul in an MMA fight.

Speaking to Mike Majlak in the presence of the Nelk brothers on the ‘Full Send’ podcast, the 260-pound herculean bodybuilder revealed his MMA ambition after the 39-year-old asked him about his desired fights. Without wasting a second, Martyn said,

“I want to MMA fight with Logan, that’s all I wanted. Because I know they’re going to eventually do the UFC thing.”

Martyn grew in popularity owing to his unfiltered YouTube talk show where he hosted other bodybuilding internet personalities. However, what got him in trouble were his obnoxious takes, as the influencer argued that he could trash professional MMA fighters including the OG ‘BMF’ Nate Diaz and ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson.

As it turns out, Martyn foresees a change in the current trend of celebrity boxing and feels like MMA is the future. Moreover, after the 35-year-old gave his take, Majlak even confirmed it by asking if he thinks he can beat Paul in MMA to which Martyn had a simple yet profound answer – “Yes.”

Despite Martyn’s massive claims, chances of him winning against Logan Paul are slim, given that he has been takedown and humiliated in the past by a much smaller opponent.

Fan stuffs Bradley Martyn’s sneak attack and reverses the takedown to humiliate the bodybuilder

Bradley Martyn has been causing a lot of smoke on the internet with his wild claims, asking fighters if they think they could beat him in a fight. In fact, what has surprised the MMA community is the bodybuilder’s relentless claims and callouts even after getting humbled. At one point, he even called out flyweight great, Demetrious Johnson after the video of the 135-pounder taking down a 6’3, 250 lb giant in an open-weight jiu-jitsu tournament went viral.

Martyn seemed unimpressed by Johnson’s feat, but despite the absurd claims he got humbled when a fan took him down. In a separate video, Martyn was confronted by a smaller guy. Although the fan was holding a pluck card, Martyn went for a sneak attack, aiming for his legs only to be stuffed and reversed in a flash.

This incident gave the bodybuilder a reality check, but with proper training and relentless work, nothing is impossible. Hence, we might even see Bradley Martyn transitioning into the cage to take on professional fighters in the future.