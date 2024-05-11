Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for Both Boxers This Weekend

Former unified lightweight boxing champ, Vasiliy Lomachenko has set his sights on the IBF world title. There are only a few hours left before he takes on the current IBO lightweight champ, George Kambosos Jr. This high-octane clash is said to have a lot riding on it, and as such fans want to know just how much the boxers are pocketing after the match.

Several fans were shocked about the huge pay disparity between Alvarez and Munguia following their fight. Reports said that the unified super middleweight champ, ‘Canelo’ Alvarez took home $35M from the encounter, while his rival Jaime Munguia pocketed an amount of just over $2M.

But a report from ‘as.com’ revealed that the payouts for the Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos fight won’t have such a huge disparity. While Kambosos may have the upper hand in terms of the fight purse, his Ukrainian rival also won’t be far behind.

The report disclosed that ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos will pocket around $5M while, his rival, Lomachenko is expected to pocket $3.5M from the fight. As both fighters grow in stature, so will those zeroes at the end of those numbers. But that said, a $8.5 million purse, divided almost equally isn’t so bad either.

Now, the clash between these two is far from being the only fight of the night. There are several other encounters that may get fans on their feet even before the start of the coveted Lomachenko vs. Kambosos clash.

Other fights on the Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos card

11 May sure is going to be a memorable day for boxing fans. All three fights scheduled for the Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos headlining event will have a title on the line. Here’s a look at the two other title fights that are supposed to happen on the same night.

Andrew Moloney vs. Pedro Guevara, for the WBC interim super flyweight title

Nina Hughes (c) vs. Cherneka Johnson, for the WBA bantamweight championship

Hence, it won’t be wrong to label the 11 May event as the ‘Night of Champions’. It’s always going to be a glorious day when you have the opportunity to witness three titles changing hands in a day. We are not saying it will happen but mathematically, it is very possible. And boxing has had far more unpredictable days than that.