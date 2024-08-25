“Inspiring”: Alex Pereira’s Humble Throwback to His Old Job Leaves Fans Feeling Awe

From rags to riches, Alex Pereira’s journey from a small-time tire shop in Brazil to the top of the top of the MMA world is truly awe-inspiring. Now, prior to his fourth title defense at UFC 307, ‘Poatan’ returned to his roots, to the tire shop, leaving the fandom in awe of the light heavyweight champion.

Taking things to his social media, Pereira teased his return to the shop along with the camera crew in what appears to be a promo for his upcoming title defense against Khalil Rountree. In fact, the Brazilian in the clip was seen tending to a tire like he used to before making it big in kickboxing/UFC.

🇧🇷 Alex Pereira returned to the tire repair shop he used to work at in Brazil 🎥 IG / @AlexPereiraUFC #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/8U6rwUxMut — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 25, 2024

Seeing their favorite superstar going back to to his humble beginnings and fixing tires despite holding the UFC LHW gold, fans quickly bombarded the post after popular MMA pages re-shared Pereira’s IG story post online.

Meanwhile, the champ also refuted the claims of Magomed Ankalaev, shutting down any suspicion that he avoided a fight with the top Russian contender in his title defense.

Pereira claims Ankalaev turned down fight

The entire MMA community was in shock when Dana White announced the LHW title fight, essentially handing the #8 ranked contender a crack at the title while snubbing top competitor, Magomed Ankalaev the shot.

Subsequently, the fandom was up in arms, expressing their displeasure online. However, Pereira in his latest YouTube video has claimed that it was actually the Russian who turned down the fight.

Though he wasn’t quite sure if it was the location that killed it for Ankalaev, Pereira highlighted that the Russian should have seized the opportunity when he had it and instead turned it down.

Now, fans should take this with a massive grain of salt since Ankalaev has been calling out Pereira for months now. Even UFC president Dana White, in a recent presser talked about how Ankalaev already had a fight and will be the next guy to fight for the title.