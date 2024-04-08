“Ready for War”: Fans Erupt With Excitement as Khabib Nurmagomedov Returns to Training Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov has retired from the UFC. However, he continues to be associated with the promotion in many different capacities. While Nurmagomedov is known to mentor other combatants from time to time, he recently made the headlines after a video showed him training with Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov.

In the video, the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion is seen guiding the fighters as they grapple with each other on the training floor. Naturally, anything with Nurmagomedov’s name on it draws immense attention from fans, and this post did not disappoint.

Surprisingly, a fan seemed more interested in Islam Makhachev than Nurmagomedov as he lauded the former physique, saying, “Makachev looks ripped. My man ready to warr”

Another fan felt that the sparring sessions were quite prolific as he said, “Great Sparring sessions.”

However, the attention soon turned toward Nurmagomedov as an IG user said, “The Eagle has landed again.”

Likewise, impressed with Khabib’s influence on young fighters, another commenter replied, “The Eagle watching over the nest.”

While it is evident that fans are in love with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s return, the veteran fighter’s contribution as a trainer is pretty obvious in the results.

Take, for instance, Makhachev. The lightweight champion is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world and a lot of credit lies with his trainer. However, Justin Gaethje believes there’s a massive difference that separates the two.

Justin Gaethje compares Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev

According to the former lightweight interim champion, the biggest difference between Makhachev and Nurmagomedov is that the latter is unbeatable. Although Gaethje gave Makhachev due credit for his skills in the octagon, he is quite confident about defeating the 32-year-old. In a recent interview with Shak MMA on YouTube, Gaethje said,

“He’s great, I think he’s gonna be hard to beat. But he’s not invincible….he’s been beat before and I think that’s the biggest difference.”

There might be some merit to the American fighter’s claims, but they are yet to face each other in the octagon. Hence, the debate can only be settled once Dana White greenlights the much anticipated fight.