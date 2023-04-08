UFC 287 Reddit Stream: How to Watch Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira 2?

The UFC is back with another pay-per-view of the year, UFC 287. UFC superstar Israel Adesanya and newly crowned middleweight champion Alex Pereira will headline the event. Kaseya Center in Miami will play host to the much-anticipated pay-per-view on 8th April 2023. Pereira and Adesanya have a history with each other. The Brazilian fighter has defeated Adesanya twice during their Glory Kickboxing career. Later, he followed ‘The Last Stylebender’ in the UFC and defeated him to become the new middleweight champion last year.

This marked a huge setback in Izzy’s career who looked invincible for years in the middleweight division. Thus, ‘The Last Stylebender’ will bring all the heat to avenge his loss and get his title back.

On the other hand, ‘Poatan’ will come in as an improved fighter in this match-up, as it is his first-ever UFC title defense. All in all, this rematch is a treat for the fight fans.

In the co-main event, Miami’s very own Jorge Masvidal will go against Gilbert Burns. Both are some of the best welterweights in the division. Thus, it is a fight to look for. Apart from the main event and co-main event, the main card and preliminary card look action-packed with fighters like Raul Rosas Jr., Chris Curtis, Kevin Holland, Rob Font, Adrian Yanez, and more.

Ahead of the much-anticipated pay-per-view, here we look at some options to stream the event. And also check if you can watch UFC 287 on Reddit Stream.

Can you watch UFC 287 on Reddit Stream?

Many enthusiastic spectators would have already purchased the pay-per-view to watch the middleweight title rematch by this point. However, some of you could be relying on Reddit to watch the event. However, it is not a suitable solution because it goes against business regulations.

Reddit has a strict anti-international piracy policy. According to Reddit’s copyright policy, accounts that post links or stream live content from Reddit URLs will be suspended. As a result, the website will remove any posted links or live feeds of the event.

Users won’t be able to watch the pay-per-view on Reddit as a result. However, there are several legal ways that allow you to view one of the most popular rematches of the year without breaking the law.

How to watch Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira 2?

With a $79.99 membership, UFC fans can also watch the event on ESPN and ESPN+. All events are accessible to fans on UFC Fight Pass. Fans may view and replay all of their favorite fights with a $9.99 monthly membership.

The tournament will be broadcasted live on BT Sport for UK viewers. Australian MMA fans may view the live stream on Kayo. While this is happening, fans in India may watch the main event of UFC 287 on the Sony LIV App by subscribing on a monthly or annual basis.

What time will the event start?

The preliminaries will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, in the United States. The main card is expected to start at 10 pm. Meanwhile, in the UK, the preliminary card will begin at 11 p.m. on Saturday and the main card will start at 1 a.m. on Sunday.

In Australia, the preliminaries will be available on Sunday morning at 8 am, and the main card will begin at 12 pm. For the Indian audience, the preliminary card will begin at 3:30 am on Sunday and the main card will start at around 7:30 am.

