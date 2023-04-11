UFC Schedule: Is There Any UFC Event This Weekend?

After a fantastic UFC 287 in Miami, the fans are still hungover from the effect of the event. The buzz around UFC 287 was huge as UFC did an event in Miami after 20 years. The fans got to see one of their own Jorge Masvidal fight live. Unfortunately, this could be the last time we witness ‘Gamebred’ compete inside the octagon. Miami fans also got to see a crazy knockout in the main event. Fans around the world are wondering if there is any UFC event this weekend.

Israel Adesanya regained his middleweight championship by knocking out Alex Pereira in Round 2 of the main event.

UFC Schedule: Fights this weekend

As all the fans around the world regroup from an exciting event in Miami there are no breaks as such. We have got another exciting card this weekend. It’s UFC Fight Night where Max Holloway will compete in the main event against Arnold Allen.

Never forget this LEGENDARY Max Holloway moment!@BlessedMMA is BACK this Saturday to headline at #UFCKansasCity! pic.twitter.com/NEluPqCpbD — UFC (@ufc) April 10, 2023

Main Card:

Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen

Edson Barboza vs Billy Quarantillo

Dustin Jacoby vs Azamat Murzakanov

Tanner Boser vs Ion Cutelaba

Pedra Munhoz vs Chris Gutierrez

Clay Guida vs Rafa Garcia.

Prelims:

Bill Algeo vs TJ Brown

Brandon Royval vs Matheus Nicolua

Zak Cummings vs ED Herman

Gillian Robertson vs Piera Rodriguez

Lando Vannata vs Daniel Zellhuber

Bruna Brasil vs Denise Gomes

Aaron Phillips vs Gaston Bolanos

Joselyn Edwards vs Lucie Pudilova.

The UFC Fight Night will be on Saturday, 15th April at the T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, United States of America. Other than the main event, we have some exciting fights too. Edson Barboza vs Billy Quarantillo is a fight to watch out for as both of them have different styles.

After a great run at 135 pounds, Pedro Munhoz comes back to find his place in the division as he faces Chris Gutierrez. Clay Guida the veteran in the sport, is still fighting at this age, and he faces Rafa Garcia.

UFC featherweight division:

The main event between Max Holloway and Arnold Allen is an important match up for the division. This could very well be the number one contenders fight for the featherweight belt. Alexander Volkanovski will fight the interim champion Yair Rodrigues for the 145-pound belt.

Max Holloway is a hard fight for anyone in the division. His crisp boxing, hand speed and cardio are the things that one has to deal with. Arnold Allen on the other hand is a young and upcoming fighter from the UK.

We have seen Allen train with Leon Edwards at times. His impressive win was against Dan Hooker back in his hometown. With an impressive record of 19 wins and 1 loss, he has a very good chance of getting the victory against the toughest challenge in the division.

What are your predictions?