Is Andrew Tate Arrested Again?- ‘Cobra’ Faces Fresh Assault and R*pe Allegations by Three UK Women

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were in Romanian police custody for past a few months. They were released a few days back and the media took their interview just after the release. Tate brothers seemed very happy and relieved about their release and asked people to believe in God. As this drama went on for a while, the influencer never must have thought that something new might come back to bite him. Three UK women have put charges on Cobra again, and fans are wondering if Andrew Tate has been arrested again?

The Tate brothers were in Romanian custody for charges like s*x trafficking, drugs and much more. They were released based on the verdict given by the law authorities.

Is Andrew Tate arrested again?

The social media influencer Andrew Tate is now facing legal action in the UK. Three women are planning to sue him for personal injury and psychiatric harm.

The Matrix may have imprisoned me, But I am free inside The Real World.https://t.co/hopcAAMksL pic.twitter.com/uxckupgr24 — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) January 17, 2023

“To have seen Andrew Tate’s rise in popularity and influence, while knowing who he is and what he has done, has been extremely difficult for those of us who were s*xually and physically abused by him. We intend to prove in court that Andrew Tate is abusive, coercive and controlling” – Alleged victim.

The lawyer for these women is Matthew Jury. He listed the allegations namely rape, s*xual and physical assault including holding guns to women’s head, strangulation, beating with belt.

What is Andrew Tate’s side of this?

A spokesperson for Andrew Tate has spoken out on this. The spokesperson says that they are concerned because the intention of suing was first confirmed to mainstream media and not to Andrew Tate and his legal Team.

I believe that men have the sacred duty to raise kind feminine and virtuous daughters Tenet 8https://t.co/N5u7otcMLO — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) April 14, 2023

Andrew Tate has denied all the allegations. He was completely unaware of some of these allegations. Tate was also saddened, believing that the press was acting as a facilitator for some of these opportunistic women for making money.

Andrew Tate, False Allegations and MSM Attack The corporate media continue their biased attack on @Cobratate A coordinated attack using allegations which have already been dismissed by the UK legal system, due to a lack of evidence and collusion. Let’s look at the story. /1 pic.twitter.com/8fuhcZJCAI — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) April 13, 2023

It will be interesting to see where this case leads to and what happens next.

What are your thoughts on this?