Is Brian Ortega Related to Jenna Ortega?

Brian Ortega is a UFC featherweight fighter. The question that often arises is his relation to popular film actress Jenna Ortega, if any. Both share the last name, which is not a very common last name and hence the speculations arise. Ortega is currently preparing to take on Yair Rodriguez this weekend at UFC Mexico City. While the fact whether he is related to Jenna Ortega is the last question on his mind at the moment, fans can’t stop speculating.

Advertisement

However, the truth is that there is no connection between Brian Ortega and Jenna Ortega. They grew up in two different worlds and are not related to each other whatsoever.

Fans know Jenna Ortega for her work in shows such as Wednesday and You. Despite being the middle child of five siblings, none of her siblings are named Brian.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/ChXa8E_j6cj/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

‘T City’ and Jenna Ortega have chosen careers that are further apart. He deals with controlled violence inside the octagon, whereas she deals with green screens and sets.

Brian Ortega has only one thing on his mind currently. That is, to beat Yair Rodriguez and re-establish himself in the featherweight division.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3oEn79PLdn/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The division is going through a lot of change currently with the new champion Ilia Topuria. The winner of Ortega vs Rodriguez could end up challenging for the title.

Advertisement

However, ‘T City’ was not very impressed with the Spaniards’ performance in the octagon.

Brian Ortega does not believe Alexander Volkanovski was himself when he faced Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria shook up the featherweight division by knocking out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298. The Spaniard did the impossible with a right hook in round 2.

However, Brian Ortega does not believe Topuria fought ‘the old’ Volkanovski. He spoke about the fight during media day for UFC Mexico City,

“Props to Ilia, he won. That was an impressive, like very very devastating KO he got…Either Topuria’s gameplan was really good….To me, it didn’t seem like it was the same Volk.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MMAJunkie/status/1760469263096406173?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The reporter then asked Brian Ortega what he thought of Ilia Topuria, saying he would not fight guys like Ortega and Yair Rodriguez.

‘T City’ did not respond directly, and instead, said, “We’ll see”. However, if he beats Yair Rodriguez, he can put up a strong case for being the next title challenger.