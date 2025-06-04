mobile app bar

Is Bryce Mitchell’s Next Opponent Said Nurmagomedov Related to Khabib?

Allan Binoy
Published

Credits: Instagram

The UFC just announced that the controversial Bryce Mitchell will be taking on Said Nurmagomedov for his next fight on July 26, in what will be a Fight Night event.

‘Thug Nasty’ has been struggling to put together a consistent run of form. Despite a strong start to his UFC career, the Arkansas native is 2-3 in his last five fights. In hopes of reversing this trend, Mitchell is moving down to bantamweight for his next bout.

His opponent, Nurmagomedov, is suffering a similar fate. The Russian is also looking to get a win streak going, and to do so, his plan has been to let go of the severe weight cut and move from flyweight to the 135 lbs.

But as curious as this fight might be on paper, Said’s last name seems to have created a lot of confusion.

So, is the 33-year-old fighter in any way related to the 29-0 former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov? Is he, like Umar Nurmagomedov, yet another one of Khabib’s cousins, looking to further Dagestani dominance in the sport?

Well, it turns out he isn’t. The Russian only shares the same surname as ‘The Eagle’. Nurmagomedov might seem like a unique last name to many in the USA, but it is a very common name in the Russian republics.

Weirdly, however, Said’s limelight has been disproportionately taken by Mitchell, who was seen… well, with a unique punching bag, to the disgust of many on social media.

Mitchell’s unique punching bag

‘Thug Nasty’ is a controversial figure for a number of reasons. He is quite talented inside the octagon and was once considered a top prospect lightweight division.

However, he has somehow, time and again, managed to walk seamlessly from one controversy to another. From hailing Hitler on his podcast to talking about shooting dogs, Mitchell has said from truly horrifying stuff.

In fact, UFC boss Dana White has actually gone on record to claim that he stuff Mitchell has talked about was some of the dumbest he’s ever heard.

It may sound harsh, but the fighter believes that the Earth is flat. And to add to that, he uses his social media like his personal diary; he shares absolutely everything that comes to mind, no matter how offensive it may sound.

In a recent post on social media, the former lightweight was seen doing something never done before. He had a pig hung by a rope and was using it as a punching bag to train on it. Naturally, it looked like he only used it to film a video for social media.

If it were any other fighter, fans would be rubbing their eyes, wondering what they had just seen. But since it’s Mitchell, fans in the comments section were rolling with the punches, with one fan even giving him the nickname ‘baconator.’

About the author

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

